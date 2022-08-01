Share fair memories

www.tnonline.com
Times News
West End news for Aug. 3, 2022
Thursday at 6:30 p.m. American Legion Post 927 members are having a meeting for “A” members. Guests are welcome, but only “A” members can vote on motioned items. Our Lady Queen of Peace hosts summer art classes with artist Jean Perry from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Cafe. The next class will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Thursday, with “the butterfly” the topic, in watercolor on paper. All materials are supplied, but there is a cost.
Times News
Tamaqua National Night Out features Smokey Bear, firetrucks
The South Ward Fire Company in Tamaqua hosted a National Night Out event that gave attendees the opportunity to meet with local emergency responders. Apparatus from each of the four Tamaqua fire companies - South Ward, Citizens, East End and American Hose - were on display. The Tamaqua Fire Police and Tamaqua Ambulance Association also brought vehicles.
Times News
National Night Out Fist bumps, fun rule in Lehighton
Orion Fisher likely never imagined he would one day exchange a fist bump with a member of law enforcement. Yet, there was Orion, 7, center-stage sharing a good-hearted moment with Lehighton Police Detective Matt Arner. The friendly gesture took place at Lehighton’s National Night Out held Tuesday night in the...
Times News
Community gathers in Jim Thorpe for National Night Out
Tuesday was the official “National Night Out,” a nationwide movement that helps build good relationships between police and the local communities. In Jim Thorpe, a large crowd came out to Memorial Park to enjoy the food, fun and more. “It’s a night for the community to come together...
Times News
Lehighton Borough Council
Lehighton Borough Council took the following action on Monday:. • Agreed to modify 2019 Community Development Block Grant funds for the recreation center/senior center roof replacement. • Accepted the high bid of $6,211 for the sale of the 1989 Federal truck (aerial truck). • Announced that the Navy Band Northeast...
Times News
Tamaqua arts center to hold gallery opening with artist
The Tamaqua Community Arts Center will have a gallery opening and meet and greet with artist Kat Collins on Aug. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Collins, of Allentown, is an abstract expressionist artist who expresses herself through shape, color and layers to create space and break the rules. In her work, she conveys emotional states and an openness to the process through gesture and action.
Times News
Lehighton news for Aug. 3, 2022
First Saturday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins at 5 p.m. Holy Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten-free wafers are available to those with allergy issues.
Times News
Benefit for Mahoning officer recovering from COVID-19 set
A fundraiser for a Mahoning Township police officer who continues to recover from COVID-19 has been set. The benefit for Amie Barclay will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Mahoning Valley Ambulance building at 902 Mill Road in Lehighton. It will include a 50/50 raffle,...
Times News
Buttigieg visits LCCC; discusses truck driver shortage
Lehigh Carbon Community College hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Tuesday to discuss the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. “Truck drivers are finally well understood to be the essential workers they have always been in our supply chains and our economy,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg and U.S. Rep....
Times News
On this date: Aug. 1, 1966
William M. Gillespie, a native of Lansford, has been named executive administrator of the Carbon-Schuylkill Industrial Development Corporation in an announcement made by Frank Arieta, Nesquehoning, CSIDC president. Gillespie, a former coal company official, will screen and contact prospective industrial firms and will represent the corporation in dealing with government...
Times News
Lehighton hires borough manager
A former Catasauqua Borough administrator has been chosen to steer Lehighton into the future. On a 5-0 vote, borough council on Monday hired Stephen Travers as its new borough manager. Travers, of Kunkletown, was hired at a salary of $105,000 on a one-year contract. He will start as Lehighton’s borough...
Times News
Zellner graduates from URI
Brooke Zellner of Palmerton graduated magna cum laude from the University of Rhode Island on May 22. Zellner was a dean’s list recipient every semester of her attendance at URI is a 2018 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School. She has been accepted into the Doctorate of Occupational Therapy...
Times News
Carbon center nearly ready
A multiuse training facility in Carbon County that has been in the works for nearly a decade is nearing completion, officials said. Commissioners’ Chairman Wayne Nothstein, who has been a driving force behind the project for emergency responders, said a dedication ceremony and Sept. 11 event will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the new center, located on Public Safety Lane, just off the Broad Mountain, in Nesquehoning.
Times News
Schuylkill Twp. supervisors discuss road work
The Schuylkill Township supervisors this week discussed fixing many of the roads throughout the township, including Firehouse Road, Coal Street, Sunny Drive and Cemetery Road. The township was planning to hire a paving crew to fix the roads, but with the rise in tar prices, that plan was unfortunately unrealistic for their budget.
Times News
State police at Fern Ridge
State police at Fern Ridge reported two area crashes:. • A two-vehicle crash happend at 12:42 p.m. on July 25 along Route 534, at the intersection with Cherokee Drive, in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County. Troopers said David J. Cudak, 34, of Albrightsville, driving a 2008 Dodge Charger, was attempting...
Times News
Palmerton Borough Council
Palmerton Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Accepted the resignation of Gerard Alfano from the Palmerton Municipal Fire Department. • Approved a quote for sewer main sectional repairs and roads restoration project from Entech in the amount of $26,200. The areas affected are Delaware Avenue, Edgemont Avenue and Fireline Road.
Times News
$3M lottery ticket sold in Monroe
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Monroe County sold a winning Mega Millions® with Megaplier® ticket worth $3 million for the Tuesday drawing. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 10-14-25-37-63, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14 to win $3 million, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Megaplier® option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million.
Times News
Slatington bridge, intersection project planned
Work is set to begin in 2024 on the Walnut Street bridge replacement and intersection realignment in Slatington. Construction is expected to last about 2.5 construction seasons, which is spring through fall. Rick Molchany, the director of General Services for Lehigh County, said this project has been in the works...
Times News
Weissport to hire officer
Weissport Borough Council voted to hire a new police officer at Monday’s monthly meeting pending the completion of a credit check. John Urbanski, who lives in Pottsville, was tentatively voted by council to become the officer in charge for the borough. “From the date of hire,” Mayor Paulette Watson...
Times News
Police release fatal crash details
A New Jersey man was killed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County after a tractor-trailer crashed through the median and into the vehicle he was driving. The driver, identified by state police as Harry Jackson III, 33, of Brigantine, was traveling along the northbound lanes with his fiancee when the crash occurred.
