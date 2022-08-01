Share fair memories

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. American Legion Post 927 members are having a meeting for “A” members. Guests are welcome, but only “A” members can vote on motioned items. Our Lady Queen of Peace hosts summer art classes with artist Jean Perry from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Cafe. The next class will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Thursday, with “the butterfly” the topic, in watercolor on paper. All materials are supplied, but there is a cost.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO