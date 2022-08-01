Communities to host National Night Out events

www.tnonline.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
Times News
Community gathers in Jim Thorpe for National Night Out
Tuesday was the official “National Night Out,” a nationwide movement that helps build good relationships between police and the local communities. In Jim Thorpe, a large crowd came out to Memorial Park to enjoy the food, fun and more. “It’s a night for the community to come together...
Times News
Tamaqua National Night Out features Smokey Bear, firetrucks
The South Ward Fire Company in Tamaqua hosted a National Night Out event that gave attendees the opportunity to meet with local emergency responders. Apparatus from each of the four Tamaqua fire companies - South Ward, Citizens, East End and American Hose - were on display. The Tamaqua Fire Police and Tamaqua Ambulance Association also brought vehicles.
Times News
National Night Out planned tonight in Lehigh Township
A free event for the community to meet first responders is on tap in Lehigh Township. National Night Out will be held from 6-9 p.m. today at Indian Trail Park (Route 248 and Indian Trail Road). Those who attend can also meet local elected officials, businesses, civic groups and more.
Times News
National Night Out Fist bumps, fun rule in Lehighton
Orion Fisher likely never imagined he would one day exchange a fist bump with a member of law enforcement. Yet, there was Orion, 7, center-stage sharing a good-hearted moment with Lehighton Police Detective Matt Arner. The friendly gesture took place at Lehighton’s National Night Out held Tuesday night in the...
Times News
West End news for Aug. 3, 2022
Thursday at 6:30 p.m. American Legion Post 927 members are having a meeting for “A” members. Guests are welcome, but only “A” members can vote on motioned items. Our Lady Queen of Peace hosts summer art classes with artist Jean Perry from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Cafe. The next class will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Thursday, with “the butterfly” the topic, in watercolor on paper. All materials are supplied, but there is a cost.
Times News
Lehighton news for Aug. 3, 2022
First Saturday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins at 5 p.m. Holy Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten-free wafers are available to those with allergy issues.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Communities Schedule Events for National Night Out
Several Schuylkill County communities have scheduled National Night Out events for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022. ** NOTE: If we missed any events that are scheduled, please send us an email at skooknews@outlook.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Frackville. WHERE: Frackville Pool/Memorial Park. WHEN: August 2nd, 2022 - 5:00pm to 8:00pm. The pool will be...
Times News
Carbon center nearly ready
A multiuse training facility in Carbon County that has been in the works for nearly a decade is nearing completion, officials said. Commissioners’ Chairman Wayne Nothstein, who has been a driving force behind the project for emergency responders, said a dedication ceremony and Sept. 11 event will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the new center, located on Public Safety Lane, just off the Broad Mountain, in Nesquehoning.
College building declared unsafe in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated, and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
Times News
Lehighton hires borough manager
A former Catasauqua Borough administrator has been chosen to steer Lehighton into the future. On a 5-0 vote, borough council on Monday hired Stephen Travers as its new borough manager. Travers, of Kunkletown, was hired at a salary of $105,000 on a one-year contract. He will start as Lehighton’s borough...
Times News
Palmerton Borough Council
Palmerton Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Accepted the resignation of Gerard Alfano from the Palmerton Municipal Fire Department. • Approved a quote for sewer main sectional repairs and roads restoration project from Entech in the amount of $26,200. The areas affected are Delaware Avenue, Edgemont Avenue and Fireline Road.
wlvr.org
The Mill at Easton provides welcome affordable housing
John Robinson owned and operated Black Diamond Enterprises in Easton for many years, and while the site eventually fell into disrepair, his vision for what the property could turn into did anything but. “He wanted to benefit his community,” said Robinson’s son Joshua. “He was a family guy. He was...
lvpnews.com
Borough manager walks out
Borough Manager Stephen Travers and borough Treasurer Sandra Gyecsek were not in attendance at the Catasauqua Borough Council meeting July 25. Neither were borough Mayor Barbara Schlegel nor Councilman Gene Schlegel. There was no explanation offered by council President Brian Bartholomew as a reason for any of the absences, only...
Times News
Buttigieg visits LCCC; discusses truck driver shortage
Lehigh Carbon Community College hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Tuesday to discuss the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. “Truck drivers are finally well understood to be the essential workers they have always been in our supply chains and our economy,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg and U.S. Rep....
sauconsource.com
Fountain Hill School Zone Signs to Be Removed, ‘Wetdown’ Planned
Although the intersection in which they are located is only a couple blocks from Fountain Hill Elementary School, school zone signs along Broadway in Fountain Hill borough have to be removed because they are no longer necessary, according to Pennsylvania state law. Borough manager Eric Gratz explained at a July...
Puerto Rican Day Parade fills downtownAllentown with plenty of cultural pride
Boricua pride flooded the streets of downtown Allentown on Sunday as the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade took off from North Fifth and Hamilton Streets. The annual parade was preceded by a flag-raising at Allentown City Hall, at which Rep. Susan Wild spoke, and followed by a festival at Executive Education Academy Charter School. The day’s events in the Hispanic-majority city were organized by Puertorrican Culture Preservation.
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest Free Music Festival in the U.S. is Within Driving Distance of NoVA
The annual 10-day event offers more than 500 performances and attracts a million music fans. Coachella. Bonnaroo. Musikfest. One of these things is not like the others. While the first two garner the name recognition, Musikfest is bigger — and in many ways, better. Launched in 1984 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the inaugural festival attracted 182,000 people. This year, from August 4 to 14, 2022, Musikfest will welcome a million loyal ‘festers and newbies alike for 10 days and nights of music, food, brews, and fun.
Times News
Schuylkill Twp. supervisors discuss road work
The Schuylkill Township supervisors this week discussed fixing many of the roads throughout the township, including Firehouse Road, Coal Street, Sunny Drive and Cemetery Road. The township was planning to hire a paving crew to fix the roads, but with the rise in tar prices, that plan was unfortunately unrealistic for their budget.
phl17.com
Destination PA: Mountain Creek Riding Stables
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A family-owned business in the Poconos has a goal to connect nature and their guests one saddle at a time. “The Poconos is known for being super wooded and like going out into the trails, you really can see that,” said Miranda Mascia, a trail guide for the Mountain Creek Riding Stables.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
