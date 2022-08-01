Gov. DeSantis reappoints Eugene Lamb Jr. to TCC board of trustees

floridapolitics.com
Send in the Marines: Ron DeSantis defends ex-military teachers over education majors
'I'll take the Marine every day of the week and twice on Sunday.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to “keep plowing forward” with plans to allow military veterans to teach in Florida classrooms, suggesting Wednesday that vets may be better suited to teaching than an education major. “You...
Joe Henderson: The idea of turning to former military members as teachers has merit
DeSantis' idea about allowing former military members to become teachers is reasonable. All right, my teacher friends. You know I support you and believe you perform a noble and vital service to Florida. Inhale deeply, let it out slowly, and try not to overreact after reading the next sentence. Here...
Florida Home Builders Association endorses Jimmy Patronis in re-election bid
The Florida Home Builders Association (FHBA) is endorsing Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis in his bid for re-election. “CFO Patronis has worked hard to combat insurance fraud and make sure that the housing market is growing,” said Florida Home Builders Association CEO Rusty Payton. “We...
Daniel Uhlfelder dons ‘Grim Reaper’ gear again as Attorney General race grinds on
Uhlfelder said he'll investigate Florida Power & Light on 'Day One' if he is elected. Daniel Uhlfelder, the Walton County lawyer who gained a modicum of fame dressing as the Grim Reaper to bash Gov. Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 policies, is donning the hooded black cape and grabbing his sickle again.
Florida Democrats attempt to counter DeSantis with school board endorsements
Between the two sets of dueling endorsements, there are currently seven school board races pitting candidates backed by DeSantis against those supported by Democrats.
Six-figure Her Bold Move donation heads to Nikki Fried campaign with #VoteProChoice endorsement
‘We cannot afford to elect anything less than a pro-choice champion.’. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s bid for Governor is gaining steam this week with the help of a pair of groups focused on electing progressive women who back reproductive rights. On Wednesday, Fried’s campaign announced the endorsement of #VoteProChoice,...
Former state elections secretary Laurel Lee leads in Tampa Bay-Central FL congressional race
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee buffs up her pro-law enforcement credentials in a new ad in her campaign for a congressional seat in the Tampa Bay and Central Florida region, as a poll placed her as a heavy favorite for the GOP nomination. In the St. Pete Polls survey released Tuesday, 44 percent […] The post Former state elections secretary Laurel Lee leads in Tampa Bay-Central FL congressional race appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As FAMU continues to grapple with a student housing crunch, the university is spending $14 million to add more beds for students. The school is buying several properties near campus as well as a 1.3 acre vacant lot, where it will build additional housing. The new...
Gov. DeSantis appoints GOP candidate Jeffery Moore as Gadsden Commissioner
Moore is a candidate for District 2 and now the Board’s sole Republican. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeffery Moore to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners. Moore, a Republican, fills a seat vacated by Chairman Anthony Viegbesie, a Democrat who retired last month. Viegbesie represented District 2, a Democratic-leaning seat that stretches from north Quincy to west Havana.
The Collective PAC backs Tiffany Hughes in HD 39
The organization promotes election of Black candidates at all levels of government. The Collective Political Action Committee, a national group dedicated to building Black political power, is endorsing Democrat Tiffany Hughes in House District 39 in Central Florida. The PAC is also making two new endorsements in local races, backing...
Ron DeSantis accuses Biden White House of ‘taking lunch money from poor kids’ due to LGBTQ policy
DeSantis says a federal anti-discrimination push threatens school lunch funding. Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the Joe Biden administration of trying to take poor kids’ lunch money, in the latest escalation of conflict between Tallahassee and Washington on issues of gender identity. DeSantis, at a press conference in Rockledge Wednesday,...
CD 10 Democratic debate focuses on who can be most effective
Alan Grayson, Terence Gray and Corrine Brown appears to be having fun. A debate among six Democrats battling for Florida’s 10th Congressional District often brought out cordial, even friendly moments, shared memories, compliments, respectful deferrals, joviality — even a high-five. On the surface it looked as if some...
Pinellas GOP releases straw poll on upcoming Primaries
The straw poll was taken Sunday at a party event. Former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett is topping Anna Paulina Luna for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, according to a Pinellas County GOP straw poll conducted Sunday at a candidate showcase picnic. The local party would not release...
Last Call for 8.2.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. The Democratic Primary for Governor is turning nasty. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial campaign is claiming that U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s...
Randolph Bracy proposes taxing out-of-state housing investors
Bracy wants the Orange County Commission to enact a tax or fee on out-of-state purchases of local housing. With too many Floridians squeezed out of housing by soaring rents and short supply of affordable housing stock, state Sen. Randolph Bracy is proposing a tax on out-of-state housing investors. Bracy, an...
Top candidates in HD 8 each top $70K in money added this cycle
The HD 8 seat was left vacant when Rep. Ramon Alexander announced he would not seek re-election. With just three weeks to go before the Primary Election, the race to replace outgoing Rep. Ramon Alexander in House District 8 is heating up, with two of the top Democratic candidates surpassing the $70,000 mark since entering the race.
Poll: Laurel Lee opens up massive lead in CD 15 GOP Primary
Her lead over Kelli Stargel and Jackie Toledo falls well outside the margin of error. Laurel Lee holds a massive lead among Republicans running in Florida’s 15th Congressional District, a St. Pete Polls survey shows. The former Florida Secretary of State boasts support from almost 44% of likely Republican...
Bakari Sellers boosts Nikki Fried ahead of campaign stretch run
CNN commentator Sellers co-hosted a Jacksonville town hall with Fried. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried spent time in Jacksonville for a pre-Primary “day of action,” which culminated with national support. Fried appeared with CNN’s Bakari Sellers at a Murray Hill bar called “The Walrus” for a town hall....
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
City Commission Candidate Shelby Green: “They’re Not Doing Their Job”
Tallahassee City Commission candidate for Seat 5, Shelby Green, talked with Steve Stewart on Real Talk 93.3 on July 7 to discuss her campaign and important issues Tallahassee is currently facing. Green graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from Florida State University in 2020. She is currently working with...
