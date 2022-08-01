Troopers Arrest Brookfield Woman Sunday in Livingston County on Drug & Driving Charges

www.northwestmoinfo.com
northwestmoinfo.com
Stewartsville Man Arrested Following Tuesday Night Accident
OSBORN, MO – A Stewartsville man was arrested following a one-vehicle accident near Osborn Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year old Bradley Garber was westbound on US 36, 1 mile north of Osborn when his vehicle went off the south side of the roadway where it overturned and came to rest on its top.
kchi.com
Booked Into The Jail
Livingston County Deputies booked 30-year-old Gerald Joseph Ratcliffe of Dawn into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Monday afternoon on a warrant for alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held with bond set at $5,000 cash only.
kttn.com
Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting
A Moberly woman accused of shooting and killing a man in a Columbia McDonald's drive-thru was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder. The post Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Drug Charge
A Lathrop man faces a felony drug charge in Grundy County Court. Court documents say David Lee Miller faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday. The court set Miller’s bond...
KMZU
Brookfield man sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape
LINNEUS – A Brookfield man was handed a prison sentence by a Linn County court Tuesday. According to a news release from Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon, Christopher Nault, 20, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of first degree rape in June. As Missouri law classifies this charge as a dangerous felony, Nault will serve 12 and a half years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
kttn.com
kttn.com
Chillicothe police, Missouri State Highway Patrol team up during enforcement effort on Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department, in partnership with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic enforcement detail Saturday night. Sergeant Dysart said the enforcement detail was in place to look for traffic violations and impaired drivers, as well as to improve the safety of those on the road traveling. During...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
ktvo.com
kttn.com
kjluradio.com
Moberly woman gets 20 years for murdering Jefferson City man in Columbia drive-thru
A Randolph County woman is sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a Jefferson City man two years ago. Angelica Benitez, of Moberly, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence. In exchange for her plea, a charge of armed criminal action was dropped. Benitez was sentenced to 20 years on the murder charge, four years on the abandonment charge, and four years on the tampering charge, but all sentences will be served concurrently.
northwestmoinfo.com
Texas Fugitive Arrested in Harrison County
BETHANY, MO – A Texas man was taken into custody Sunday morning in Harrison County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on a warrant from Forth Worth. The Patrol reports they arrested 20-year old Demorion Howard just before 11 o’clock in the morning on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Howard is incarcerated in the Harrison County jail pending extradition to Texas.
Minor injuries reported in Saline County helicopter crash
A helicopter pilot walked away with only minor injuries after a crash Sunday in Saline County. The post Minor injuries reported in Saline County helicopter crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
State park closes public trail access as authorities continue search for man wanted for murder
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports law enforcement is actively searching the area of Youngstown Trail after a possible sighting of a man wanted in connection with the death of another man. Jesse Rongey of Kirksville is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to avoid...
kttn.com
Authorities investigating an arson/homicide case in Kirksville, two teenagers in custody
The Kirksville Police Department reports it is investigating an arson/homicide case in which a 42-year-old Kirksville woman died Friday morning, July 29. Two juvenile suspects are in custody. Due to their juvenile status, they are only identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both of Kirksville. Police are seeking charges related to the fire and death of the resident, whose name will be released once the family has been notified.
Suspects in custody after allegedly stealing $80,000 worth of tools from Rocheport Bridge construction site
Two men that allegedly stole $80,000 worth of tools and other items from the Missouri River Bridge Construction site on June 1 are now in the custody of the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office. The post Suspects in custody after allegedly stealing $80,000 worth of tools from Rocheport Bridge construction site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Man from Kidder arrested for shooting aircraft, charged with attempted murder, assault and armed criminal action
Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports the arrest of a Kidder man on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot on July 10th. Sixty-two-year-old Donald Bates is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on felony charges of attempted second-degree...
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Charged With Child Endangerment in Livingston County
A group of three people faces four felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Chillicothe resident Donald Lee Franks and two others, Cindy M. Pursel and Jordann Karns Kreischer, face four felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child. Records list all four charges from Tuesday. The...
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
Comments / 0