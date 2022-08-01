J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 Collab Gets A Release Date

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Early Glimpse at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12
A Ma Maniére has won the hearts of sneakerheads for its collaborative with Jordan Brand that entailed the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 1 High in 2021 as well as the Air Jordan 2 which debuted this year. Since it has seemingly found a formula of storytelling that strongly resonates with its audience, the brand feels it best to continue aligning with the Jumpman team for more offerings which is why it’s expected to now lend its touch to the Air Jordan 12.
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”
The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
Kanye West's adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx" Is Restocking
Kanye West‘s partnership with adidas has proffered silhouettes for all, and one of the most successful pairs to come from the ongoing collaboration has been the YEEZY SLIDE, which now receives a restock in “Onyx.”. The YEEZY SLIDE has been seen in a multitude of bold colors, from...
What the Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN Looks Like In ‘Hi-Res Blue’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new concept colorway of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN sneaker has surfaced on social media. The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared a mock-up depiction of Kanye West’s...
Two Retro Air Jordans Dropping This Week
Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 8 and Air Jordan 3 in new colorways.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
Lil Durk Net Worth 2022: Rapper Making Massive Fortune Amid Lollapalooza Accident
Lil Durk is taking on a "health break" after sustaining a huge injury on his face because of a recent accident. Performing on his Lollapalooza 2022 set, Lil Durk was blasted with hot smoke on his face after a pyrotechnic machine blows onstage. Currently on tour to support his recent...
Quavo and Takeoff Announced Migos Concert Without Offset
With rumors of a potential Migos breakup still at top of mind, the group has officially been announced to perform at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands. Though Migos is the expected performer, the event’s website has announced that the performers will be “Grammy-nominated hip hop group featuring Quavo and Takeoff to perform following band showcase.” Noticeably missing from the roster is Offset, the third member to make up the trio. The website also states that this will be the first time the artists will be performing at the event. In a statement from the event’s producer Derek Webber, he said,
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
Ciara – “Jump”
Just a few days ago, Ciara announced a new record deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records in partnership with her label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. Through this new partnership, the pop titan and dancer is set to release her eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks. Today, we’re getting her first new single since 2020’s “Rooted” featuring Ester Dean. The new track is called “Jump,” and Ciara will share its music video tomorrow at 12pm ET.
Vanessa Bryant Sets Record Straight On DeMar DeRozan Nike Deal
Earlier today, it was revealed that DeMar DeRozan had signed a four-year deal with Nike. Shams Charania originally broke the story and stated that DeRozan would actually be the face of the Kobe Bryant sneaker line. Nike had just come to terms on an agreement with the Bryant estate, and it made sense to have DeRozan representing his idol.
Quavo and Takeoff Take the Field With Gucci Mane on New Track ‘Us Vs. Them’
Click here to read the full article. Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff are taking on all challenges with a bit of help from Gucci Mane on their new song, “Us Vs. Them.” Both the song and video lean pretty heavily into the theme of competition captured in the title. There is an abundance of sports references in Quavo’s verse in particular, no more wonderfully outrageous than the wild drug metaphor/old school basketball player combo of “You sniffed a bowl full of rice, then I’ma call you Glen” (a nod to former NBA all-star Glen Rice). “Us Vs. Them” is the second song Quavo...
DJ Khaled Teases “GOD DID” Single Featuring Lil Baby and Drake
DJ Khaled is getting ready to let loose his new single “God Did,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby. The new single was teased by Khaled on Instagram. “They want to finish me, so I went and got Drake and Lil Baby,” Khaled said. “They never believed in me. Why do you think I win so much? Because of you.”
Jordan Legacy 312 Low "True Blue" Coming Soon: Official Photos
Hybrid sneakers have always been a bit hit or miss, especially when it comes from Jordan Brand. One of their hits, however, just so happens to be the Jordan Legacy 312, which came out about three years ago. This shoe was not a stunner at first, although over the last few months, Nike has brought the shoe back into the rotation, and it has proven to be a huge winner.
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Utility Black"
Ahead of YEEZY Day 2022, we now have an on-foot look at the YEEZY 450 “Utility Black.” Expected to release this week, the upcoming shoe features a sleek tonal look that highlights the unique design. The adidas YEEZY 450 “Utility Black” features black Primeknit uppers marked by sock-like...
DJ Premier Recalls Time Dr. Dre Stopped 50 Cent From Collaborating With Him: ‘You Still Owe Me That Track’
DJ Premier recalled landing a 50 Cent feature as the first single off a compilation project before getting shut down by Dr. Dre, who, at the time, wanted his latest Aftermath signee to focus entirely on what would become the rapper’s groundbreaking 2003 debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.
