“Xtasis” [ft. DJ Babatr]

Brian Eno announces new studio album ‘ForeverAndEverNoMore’; listen to “There Were Bells”
It’s the return of the ambient music pioneer. Brian Eno needs no introduction, and he is back with his first solo record in five years — and his first vocal record in 17 years. Titled ForeverAndEverNoMore, it is ten songs long and releases on October 14th. The lead single “There Were Bells” was written in 2021 for a performance at the Acropolis; the accompanying music video features B-roll of the Acropolis and musically matches the tranquil environment.
The Manhattans add new singer Lawrence Newton to complete the trio
(July 31, 2022) They are among the most beloved soul groups in the world, and they have a new member. SoulTrackers mourned earlier this year the passing of longtime Manhattans member David Tyson. But now the fans of the legendary act, whose hits include “Shining Star” and “Kiss and Say Goodbye” are rejoicing that the group will continue on.
Beyoncé Hints At ‘Club Renaissance’ IRL Experience
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s Renaissance is just around the corner. The singer recently shared the artwork for her limited-edition vinyl, as well as released both the instrumental and a cappella versions of its lead single, “Break My Soul,” but she’s clearly just getting started. On Tuesday (July 26), various international sectors of Sony Music Entertainment have announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience. Each event will reportedly take place on the evening of July 28, hours before the album will be available to stream globally. More from VIBE.comAri Lennox Says Upcoming Album Is "More Evolved" Than...
Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album
Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
Rise Against guitarist Zach Blair launches podcast dedicated to guitar anti-heroes
The punk player talks shop with alternative guitar icons, with Stephen Egerton and Buzz Osborne the first guests on his show. Rise Against guitarist Zach Blair has launched a podcast documenting guitar music’s less celebrated players. Dubbed Anti-Heroes, the series will reportedly explore the careers and playing evolutions of a number of alternative guitar icons.
Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58
Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
Kelis Says She Wasn’t Told Beyoncé Used Her Music on Renaissance
Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, includes a song that appears to sample Kelis. While the full credits for the track, “Energy,” have not yet been revealed, credited composers include Pharrell Williams and Chad (presumably Williams’ Neptunes bandmate Chad Hugo). Kelis has now said that she was not made aware that her music was going to be sampled on Renaissance. Update: Upon the release of Renaissance, the full credits revealed that it was not a sample after all, but an interpolation of “Milkshake.”
ISTHISFORREAL?
For all his painstaking reticence, the moment eventually found the Koreatown Oddity. A veteran of Los Angeles’ scuzzier hip-hop outposts, the multi-hyphenate artist spent the 2010s alternating between abstract rap records and nervy beat tapes, usually appearing in a rubber werewolf mask. Following the 2019 death of collaborator Ras G, KTO shed his psychedelic trappings for Little Dominiques Nosebleed, a gnarled work of autobiography centered on a succession of childhood car accidents. At times wistful, others free-associative, Nosebleed’s whipsawing chronology turned the spotlight on a rapper who’d long avoided it.
Kane Brown Announces ‘Different Man’ Album
Kane Brown announced his third studio album Different Man on Monday (July 18). He also shared the project's release date and cover art. The news comes three days after Brown signaled that he'll attempt to cross into pop music with a song called "Grand." That's the track you hear below in an album announcement reel on Instagram.
Florist
In 2019, discussing the correlation between the wordless ambient music she releases under her own name and the folk-influenced songs she writes for her band Florist, Emily Sprague confronted the limitations of being a lyricist. “I’m interested in words being more—like a sentence saying a hundred emotions, and being five words long,” the 28-year-old artist explained. With Florist, she has put this idea to the test. Her words are simple and pared down and always open for interpretation. Take, for example, the winding desert road of a title track to 2017’s If Blue Could Be Happiness, where she repeats those five words during a long, slow coda that encourages you to sort through your own associations with each one.
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
Listen to Selena’s posthumous new single “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti”
It’s been 27 years since we tragically lost Selena, but fans can finally hear her voice again in a new song, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti.”. The track, which dropped at midnight, serves as the first taste of Selena’s just-announced posthumous album MOONCHILD Mixes. The upcoming record is filled with songs she recorded between the ages of 13 and 16.
Lil Durk Injured in Stage Pyrotechnic Incident at Lollapalooza 2022
During his performance at Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago’s Grant Park yesterday (July 30), Lil Durk was injured when it appeared that stage pyrotechnics exploded right in front of him. Durk shared a photo of himself on Instagram showing that his eye was bandaged. Right after Durk walks into the explosion, he abruptly stops rapping and uses his shirt to try to wipe his eyes. “Whoa,” his DJ can be heard saying. “You alright bro?”
The Cure to Reissue Wish With 24 Unreleased Tracks for 30th Anniversary
The Cure have announced the long-awaited reissue of their 1992 album, Wish. Remastered at Abbey Road Studios by Robert Smith and Miles Showell, the album will be appended with dozens of bonus tracks including 24 that have not officially been released, four of which are full demos from 1990. The rest are mostly instrumental demoes like “Miss van Gogh” and “Now Is the Time”; the Lost Wishes EP had been available only as a mail-order cassette and will come to CD and streaming for the first time. The set is out on 3xCD, double LP, single CD, and digitally on October 7. Check out the full tracklist of the 3xCD set below, along with the Dim-D mix of “Uyea Sound.”
Beyoncé Shares Renaissance Message Ahead of New Album Release
Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance gets released tomorrow (Friday, July 29, 2022). Ahead of the release, the musician has posted a message about the record on her website. “This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé explained. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.” She also wrote, “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.” Find the full note below (via @BeyLegion).
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
DOMi & JD BECK
There’s a video of Thundercat performing “Them Changes” with Ariana Grande, and two youngsters sit behind them. One has a baby blue sweater and plays keys. The other is mounted over drums, forehead cased in a fuzzy raccoon hat. The two play casually at first, then run amok and start wigging out, so fast and dense it’s almost excruciating—meanwhile, Ari is vibing, nodding her head. Taken at Adult Swim Festival 2020, it’s one of many YouTube clips that have helped catapult the zoomer jazz prodigies Domi Louna and JD Beck to internet fame. The comments radiate adulation: The future of jazz! Two alien miracles from outer space!
Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix
Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
Gorillaz and Thundercat Share New “Cracker Island” Video: Watch
Gorillaz have released the video for their song “Cracker Island,” featuring Thundercat. The video was directed by artist and Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Fx Goby. The clip follows animated bandmates Russel Hobbs, Murdoc Niccals, 2-D, and Noodle into a hospital and in a conflict with the police. Take a look below.
The Soft Pink Truth Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Wanna Know”: Listen
Drew Daniel has announced the new Soft Pink Truth album Is It Going to Get Any Deeper Than This?, which comes out on October 21 via Thrill Jockey. The new album’s lead single, “Wanna Know,” features guest vocals from Jenn Wasner (of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes). Additional contributors to the new LP include Daniel’s Matmos bandmate M.C. Schmidt, saxophonist Andrew Bernstein, and vocalist Angel Deradoorian. Take a listen to “Wanna Know” below.
