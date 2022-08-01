www.wdadradio.com
STATE POLICE TO PRESENT 2022 INDIANA COUNTY CAMP CADET GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIPS
State police in Indiana announced yesterday that an outdoor ceremony will be held this morning to present scholarship awards to nine recipients of the 2022 Indiana County Camp Cadet Graduate Scholarship. Each recipient will receive a scholarship for $500. Troopers describe it as a way to give back to the...
MURRYSVILLE CLAIMS 2022 PA YOUTH LEGION CROWN
The 2022 PA Youth American Legion State Championship Tournament wrapped up action yesterday at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City, and the Murrysville Eagles took home the crown. Upper Perkiomen beat Northampton, 12-1, in the first semifinal game, but controversy marred the second semifinal matchup Tuesday morning. Connellsville squared...
FIRST RESPONDERS STAY BUSY OVER THE PAST 24 HOURS
Several fire crews are tending to a transformer fire that happened early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports crews from Saltsburg, Tunnelton and Conemaugh Township were dispatched at 4:42 this morning for a transformer fire at Breeze Industrial Products along Tunnelton Road in Saltsburg. No additional information is available at this time.
CURVE FALL TO RUBBERDUCKS
Despite a pair of home runs by second baseman Andres Alvarez, the Altoona Curve dropped Tuesday night’s series opener to Akron, 5-2. Alvarez gave the Curve an early 1-0 lead in the first with his first home run of the night, but Akron would respond with a four-run third inning to take the lead. Alvarez homered again in the bottom of the third, but the Rubberducks would draw the line there.
BLAIRSVILLE, INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE HOSTING NATIONAL NIGHT OUT EVENTS
Local law enforcement agencies are bringing back an annual tradition geared towards connecting police officers and the residents they serve. Officers from the Blairsville and Indiana Borough Police Departments are teaming up to host National Night Out in Indiana County with the main goal being strengthening police-community relationships and neighborhood comradery.
INDIANA COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT INCREASES SLIGHTLY
After dipping to the lowest level since the pandemic, Indiana County’s unemployment rate went up slightly in the month of June. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry reports that the county’s unemployment rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point to 5.3 percent in June. Comparing Indiana County to the surrounding area, Jefferson is at 4.3 percent, Westmoreland checked in at 4.4 percent. Cambria County also has a 5.3 percent. Clearfield is at 5.4 percent, and Armstrong County’s is at 5.7 percent.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS WOMAN SENTENCED FOR ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILDREN
A Cambridge Springs woman was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court for charges related to endangering the welfare of children. Court documents say that 31-year-old Brittany M. James will serve nine months to two years less than one day in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of children stemming from an incident on March 10, 2021.
CURVE DROP FOURTH STRAIGHT GAME
The Altoona Curve’s losing streak extended to four games after they dropped last night’s game to Akron, 4-2. Starter Luis Ortiz went a career-high seven innings and tallied five strikeouts, but gave up four earned runs and two home runs on the night. Tyler Samaniego followed with two innings of scoreless relief.
RIVER VALLEY, INDIANA COUNTY HEAD START TO RECEIVE STATE GRANTS FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION
The Wolf Administration has announced over $384 million in education grants will be going to Pre-K and Head Start programs across the state. The money was made available through the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning. Across the state, over 37,000 children will receive services through the Pre-K Counts and Head Start Supplemental Assistance Programs. Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty said that investing in early childhood education and expanding access to the programs aided by these grants will have a positive impact on families and children in the Commonwealth. The funding is expected to open up 2960 new Pre-K Counts slots and the increase in HSSAP funding will allow recipients to address increased costs in education.
POLICE REPORTS: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, HARASSMENT, THEFT
Indiana Borough Police released more details on an incident of criminal mischief dating back to June. Officers say at 11 a.m. on June 22, they were dispatched to the area of Rex Ave. and Philadelphia St. for reports of a man, identified as 32-year-old Martin Harbaugh Jr. of Homer City, punching his vehicle on the hood and passenger side door window causing damage. Harbaugh then left the scene and continued acting in a disorderly manner further down the street.
TWO CRASHES REPORTED WITHIN FIVE MINUTES OF EACH OTHER THIS MORNING
Two vehicle accidents were reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The first happened along Airport Road in Cherryhill Township just before 9 o’clock. Clymer fire crews were initially dispatched along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police. Indiana fire crews were called into assist five minutes later. Clymer...
CLYMER POLICE RECEIVE NEW RADIOS, PROMOTE POLICE OFFICER
On Wednesday, the Clymer Borough Council got an update from the police department concerning some new radios. Chief Charles Waller informed the council members that they received $5,700 for two new radios. The funding for the radios came from money that was reclaimed by police in drug busts. The radios are going to be compatible when the emergency radio systems become encrypted.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL PRESENTED WITH OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT PLANNING REPORT
On Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council was presented with an overview report on the borough’s Strategic Management Planning Program. The report has been a year in the making, and the presentation during the meeting touched on several points, including the borough’s poverty rate, which was at 34.7 percent, and much higher than county, state and federal rates. Nathan Davis with Downtown Redevelopment Services said that the number should not be alarming.
HOMER CITY BOROUGH COUNCIL HEARS REQUEST FROM CITIZENS’ AMBULANCE SERVICE
At last night’s Homer City Borough Council Meeting, council members heard a request from Citizens’ Ambulance Service. Borough Manager Rob Nymick said Citizens’ requested for $23,000 to be factored into the borough’s 2022-23 budget for general support. Nymick said the request came after Citizens’ garnered little support last year.
TRAFFIC TIED UP ON 119 NEAR HOMER CITY DUE TO TREE FALLING IN STORM
Emergency crews were busy with damage caused by the strong thunderstorms that rolled through the area on Thursday, including multiple reports of trees down along Route 119. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first report came at 3:55 PM as the Homer City Fire Department was dispatched to Route 119 North...
