Ford Patent Filed For In-Vehicle Hearing Test System

A new Ford EV battery master plan was revealed late last month, outlining a vast number of deals the automaker has been working on to secure the raw materials it needs moving forward from suppliers around the globe. Part of that plan involves FoMoCo’s recently-finalized joint venture with SK On, dubbed BlueOvalSK, which has been in the works for some time now. However, while it may seem like Ford is somewhat shunning SK by securing materials from a number of other sources, that isn’t the case at all, as Lisa Drake, Ford’s vice president of EV Industrialization elaborated on during a recent question and answer session related to this Ford EV announcement.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO