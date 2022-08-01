Ford Patent Filed For In-Vehicle Hearing Test System

fordauthority.com
Ford recalls more cars due to new malfunctions, see if your car is part of it
Following some engine fires that have occurred even while the ignition switches are off, Ford is extending a recall of thousands of cars and advising owners to park them outdoors.
GM Unveils New Weapon Against Tesla and Ford
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report is pulling out all the stops to catch up with Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report in the electric-vehicle market. The Detroit giant is inventive, with the recent launch of a...
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford, GM Make Stronger Push to Stop Flipping, Price Gouging of Popular Models
As new-car prices rise and demand continues to outstrip supply, some dealers have been known to raise the price of their offerings, and some are doing it by tens of thousands of dollars. Some dealers are also placing orders with false names to increase their supply. Ford has been trying...
CNBC
Ford CEO offers more clues about automaker's ambitious electric vehicle plans
Analysts have questioned whether Ford's plan to profitably build 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026 is realistic, given tight supplies of batteries and skyrocketing mineral prices. CEO Jim Farley dropped some hints about Ford's plan to meet its goals during Ford's earnings call this past week. Electric vehicle batteries...
fordauthority.com
Ford Brand Once Again Ranked Second For Non-Luxury Shoppers
The Ford brand has long held the second spot among non-luxury shoppers on Kelley Blue Book’s quarterly Brand Watch report, behind Toyota, which has largely held onto first place for the past four years. However, Ford briefly took that spot from Toyota in Q4 2021 before giving it back in the first quarter of this year. Now, KBB has released its Q2 2022 Brand Watch report, and nothing has changed in terms of that particular order, either.
A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How
If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
US News and World Report
Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal
Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
nextbigfuture.com
Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years
The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
The Verge
Ford says it delivered the sold-out F-150 Lightning to customers in all 50 states
Ford says it has delivered F-150 Lightning electric truck — which is totally sold out in the US for 2022 — to customers in all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. It’s a nice, if not exactly important, milestone and a feather in Ford’s cap as it seeks to ramp up production and deliveries of its flagship electric vehicle. And it all happened in the span of two months, which Ford deems “lightning quick.”
Some Honda cars can be hacked using just a portable radio
Millions of Honda cars could be at risk of theft following the reveal of a new remote hacking risk. Security researchers from Star-V Lab have uncovered a technique that allows anyone to unlock a vehicle, open doors and even start the engine using a handheld radio due to a vulnerability in the car's keyfob.
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Raptor Pickups In Dearborn Had Wheels Stolen From Them
Ford has faced a bit of a theft epidemic at its own storage lots in the Dearborn area recently, a trend that actually started over a year ago when a number of Blue Oval performance vehicles had their wheels stolen. Things have only gotten worse in the months since, as between July 1st, 2021 and July 2nd, 2022, a grand total of 75 Ford F-150 pickups were stolen from the same Ford-owned lot, while a rash of Ford F-150 Raptor pickups have been taken on two separate occasions recently. This past weekend, 15 more vehicles were lifted from storage lots – including a number of Ford F-150 Raptor pickups worth a reported $700,000 – some of which were recently recovered with missing wheels, according to TCD Dearborn News.
fordauthority.com
Ford Edge Top Ranked Vehicle In U.S. For Brand Loyalty In May 2022
The Ford Edge has enjoyed some success in recent months, posting a healthy 19.24 percent sales increase in Q1 of this year and ranking fourth in the mid-size and full-size mainstream crossover segment in the U.S. with a 6 percent market share. And even though it’s on the brink of being discontinued, the Ford Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022, according to new data from IHS Markit, with an impressive 71.2 percent score.
Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA
This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Air-Ground Last-Mile Delivery System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an air to ground last-mile delivery system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 26th, 2021, published on July 28th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0237554. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has done quite a bit of experimentation with...
fordauthority.com
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles May Get Heated SecuriCode Keypad
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a possible heated SecuriCode keypad, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 22nd, 2020, published on August 2nd, 2022, and assigned serial number 11405984. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a host of convenience-related patents in recent months,...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Master Plan Prioritizes Joint Venture With SK
A new Ford EV battery master plan was revealed late last month, outlining a vast number of deals the automaker has been working on to secure the raw materials it needs moving forward from suppliers around the globe. Part of that plan involves FoMoCo’s recently-finalized joint venture with SK On, dubbed BlueOvalSK, which has been in the works for some time now. However, while it may seem like Ford is somewhat shunning SK by securing materials from a number of other sources, that isn’t the case at all, as Lisa Drake, Ford’s vice president of EV Industrialization elaborated on during a recent question and answer session related to this Ford EV announcement.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Aviator Outsells Cadillac XT6, Audi Q7, Infiniti QX60 In Q2 2022
Lincoln Aviator sales increased in the United States and Mexico while decreasing in Canada during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Lincoln Aviator deliveries totaled 5,983 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 4 percent compared to 5,770 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first...
fordauthority.com
Ford EVs Will Boast LFP Battery Packs Into Next Decade
Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push, but that shift isn’t without its fair share of obstacles. Aside from simply convincing customers that EVs are superior to ICE vehicles, automakers are also having a tough time securing the raw materials needed to build them, let alone at a cost that makes EVs financially viable for both the companies that make them and customers that want to buy them. That’s why FoMoCo is casting a wide net in terms of the companies it gets those materials from as part of its new EV master plan – with a focus on domestic suppliers – and it’s also why Ford EVs will utilize lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for the foreseeable future, too.
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
