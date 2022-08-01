Drake Reveals Young Money Reunion Will Be Pushed Back After Positive COVID-19 Test

The world lost an incredible talent when Cicely Tyson passed away last year at 96, but she left an imprint on Hollywood unlike any other. The television and film star was fondly remembered for her iconic roles and unforgettable moments that have been carved into pop culture, and Tyler Perry is a filmmaker who made sure he continued to work with Tyson well into her twilight years. Perry has long admired Tyson and her credits, and he would go on to feature her in several of his movies including Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Madea's Family Reunion, and Why Did I Get Married?

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO