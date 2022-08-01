Drake Reveals Young Money Reunion Will Be Pushed Back After Positive COVID-19 Test

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown
Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
Watch Drake Reunite With First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté At October World Weekend
Drake took a trip down memory lane at this year’s October World Weekend, reuniting with his first serious girlfriend, singer Keshia Chanté. Addressing the crowd at Toronto venue History on Thursday night (July 28) as part of his All Canadian All Stars event, Drake told fans: “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in my mom’s car I used to drive all the way to the west for this donna right here, you feel me? So I have to personally introduce her.”
Gucci Mane's Wife Shuts Down Rumours His Rolling Loud Set With Quavo & Takeoff Was Cut Short
It's been a chaotic few days down at Rolling Loud Miami, what with Kid Cudi walking off stage after being disrespected by his audience, Kanye West making a surprise appearance during Lil Durk's set after dropping out of his own, and now, rumour has it Gucci Mane's stage time was faced with some trouble.
Drake Introduces Fans To His ‘First Girlfriend’ And Their Reunion Is An Entire Mood!
Drake is introducing the world to his first girlfriend!. During a live performance at this year’s October World Weekend on Thursday night (July 28), the rapper took a moment to personally introduce singer Keshia Chanté onstage. “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer
Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout
Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
Kevin Durant Reacts To Beyoncé's Decision To Remove Ableist Slur From "Heated"
Kevin Durant reacted to Beyoncé's decision to remove an ableist slur from the lyrics to her Renaissance song, "Heated," after facing backlash for its inclusion in the lyrics. The Brooklyn Nets star seemed unhappy that she on caved to pressure in a comment on a post from HipHopnMore on Instagram, Monday.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Joe Budden Says Jay-Z Wanted $250,000 to Be on ‘Pump It Up’ Remix
Jay-Z recently said he doesn't charge to appear on tracks these day, but that wasn't the case nearly 20 years ago, according to Joe Budden. The rapper-turned-podcaster recently appeared on Queenzflip and DJ G Money's Flip Da Script Podcast for an episode that aired on Monday (July 18). Joe shared his account of Jay-Z quoting his A&R a price of $250,000 to hop on the remix of Joe's 2003 hit song "Pump It Up."
Irv Gotti Recalls When He Learned Ashanti Was Dating Nelly
The romance between Nelly and Ashanti not only came as a surprise to their fans but to Irv Gotti, as well. The Murder Inc boss is revisiting that time in his life, taking things way back to the early 2000s during his appearance on Drink Champs. Gotti and his hitmaking artist and good friend Ja Rule reunited on the platform to relive the highs and lows of the era, and Irv spoke candidly about once being in love with his other former artist, Ashanti.
King Combs Gifts Kodak Black A Bad Boy Chain: "Welcome To The Family"
As their new collaboration racks up streaming numbers, King Combs is officially welcoming Kodak Black into the Bad Boy family. Christian "King" Combs is the rapping doppelganger of his famous father Sean "Diddy" Combs, and he shows just how closely he's studied his dad's career with each new release. We previously reported on King's single "Can't Stop Won't Stop" featuring Kodak Black which samples the Lil Kim classic "Crush on You," and following its release, Combs got the Florida rapper a thank you gift.
Drake’s ‘Texts Go Green’ Ties Kendrick Lamar’s Record for Biggest Single-Week Drop on Billboard Hot 100
A new Drake song has officially tied the record Kendrick Lamar recently broke for the biggest single-week dip ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On Tuesday (July 5), Billboard's unveiling of its weekly Hot 100 chart showed that Drake's "Texts Go Green" from his polarizing Honestly, Nevermind album took a massive plunge this week, falling from No. 13 to No. 94. The 81-spot drop now sees Drizzy's single neck-and-neck with Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" featuring Taylour Paige, which broke the very same record just over a month ago. Back on May 31, the aforementioned King Kendrick song from his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers LP coincidentally also moved down 81 spots on the coveted singles chart, dipping from No. 16 to No. 97.
Tyler Perry Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million For A Day Of Work
The world lost an incredible talent when Cicely Tyson passed away last year at 96, but she left an imprint on Hollywood unlike any other. The television and film star was fondly remembered for her iconic roles and unforgettable moments that have been carved into pop culture, and Tyler Perry is a filmmaker who made sure he continued to work with Tyson well into her twilight years. Perry has long admired Tyson and her credits, and he would go on to feature her in several of his movies including Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Madea's Family Reunion, and Why Did I Get Married?
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
Tiffany Haddish & Yung Miami Star In Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Music Video Directed By Teyana Taylor
Just over a month ago, Diddy dropped off his upbeat breakup track "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller. At the time, the single raised eyebrows as some thought the lyrics were targeted towards Sean Combs' ex, Cassie, but now, it's caught our attention once again, for entirely different reasons. When...
Nick Cannon Rents Out Waterpark For Eldest Twins Moroccan & Monroe
His entire life is a string of "daddy duty" moments now that he's welcomed his eighth child into the world. Recently, Nick Cannon shared the arrival of his son with Bre Tiesi, and according to the media mogul, there may be more Cannon children to come before the end of the year. Cannon has been widely criticized for having eight children with five women, but he has long spoken about wanting a large family, and it doesn't seem that the mothers mind at all.
Drake Thanks JAY-Z & Mos Def, Brings Out Nelly Furtado At All Canadian North Stars Concert
Toronto, Canada – Drake celebrated the Canadian artists who “paved the way for all of us” at the opening night of his October World Weekend on Thursday (July 28). The 6 God hosted the All Canadian North Stars concert at HISTORY, the Toronto venue he and Live Nation Canada opened last year, where he brought together over a dozen Canuck Hip Hop and R&B pioneers.
Drake postpones reunion show with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne through COVID
Drake has postponed his reunion show with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne after testing positive for COVID-19. Drake had been due to perform with the pair tonight (August 1) but was forced to abandon his plans after the diagnosis. He had been due to perform tonight as part of a...
