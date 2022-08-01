Brenton Cox named to the Chuck Bednarik watch list

The day has finally arrived, the Florida Gators have reported for fall camp. Football season is officially underway in Gainesville. The Gators coaching staff and select players met with the media to discuss the upcoming season. I was thoroughly impressed with the Gators that spoke today. The common theme of the day was discipline. There was clearly an effort made by Billy Napier and this staff to improve this team’s discipline from last season. Napier came in and put his foot down, and the players respected that.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO