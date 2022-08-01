ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Flooding prompts evacuation of Tucson care home

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kold.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Woman dies after crash on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 84-year-old woman died recently after she was involved in a wreck on Tucson’s west side on July 22. Tucson police said they were called around 7:15 a.m. to the intersection of North Flowing Wells Road and West Prince Road in response to a collision with injuries. When officers arrived, they said, they found a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Panda Express on Sixth Avenue near I-10 damaged by fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Panda Express restaurant in Tucson was damaged by fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2. According to the Tucson Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire at 3398 S. Sixth Avenue, near I-10. Firefighters had to cut holes in the restaurant’s roof in...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Flooding around Tucson area leads to road closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heavy rain covered areas of Pima County, and this made driving dangerous. The damage from flooding left several roads closed in the southern part of the county, where a flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service. Despite the closures, drivers still passed through...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
KGUN 9

Storm chances to increase slightly in and around Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATED 4:15 p.m. An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued in north central Cochise County and into south central Graham County, set to expire at 5:45 p.m. — Chances for Monsoon activity will increase slightly around Southern Arizona today. Isolated thunderstorms are most likely to impact...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Salpointe Catholic High School arson suspect caught

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection to the Salpointe Catholic High School fire last month. He is now in the Pima County Jail facing several charges. A joint effort between Tucson Police and Tucson Fire is how 26-year-old Forest Harris was caught. On...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kold News 13
KOLD-TV

Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with city of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson hot spot to grab a bite is at risk. This week, multiple violations were reported to the city of Tucson at The Pit. When the owners were first told about these violations, they thought they were going to be shut down, but The Pit is still open and that is because they were granted a stay while they work out some of these issues.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson USD hires 20 new bus drivers, but shortage continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The bus driver shortage continues within the Tucson Unified School District. Many families rely on bus transportation for their children to get to and from school. School starts in just two days and the district said it is doing what it can to work...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m. Some West Valley residents saw the...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
tucsonaz.gov

Vote for Lincoln Dog Park

The City of Tucson Lincoln Dog Park is one of 30 finalists that have made it to the final round for the Bark for your Park grant. There will be nine winners who will recieve $25,000. If we win, we will use this funding to put in some amendities that you requested, like water misters, doggie fountains, and trees. How do you help Tucson win? VOTE now through August 31 at https://barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/. You can case your vote a day, every day through August 31st.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

3 arrested after deadly shooting in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested in the shooting death of a Casa Grande man who died earlier this month. Police say Jeramiah Anthony Rivera, 18, was arrested in Globe on Thursday. Two other suspects were arrested on Friday--Miguel Angel Castillo-Tapia, found in Toltec, and Alfred Reyes, found in Casa Grande.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

RICK Engineering acquires Cypress Civil Development

RICK Engineering Company (RICK), a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States with 10 offices, has acquired Cypress Civil Development, a 12-year-old civil engineering and survey firm with offices in Tucson and Phoenix. The acquisition of Cypress Civil, which has a staff of 26 engineering professionals,...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy