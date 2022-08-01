No protest to sufficient finding for Merino school board member recall petition

www.southplattesentinel.com
Fort Morgan Times
Morgan County contractor turns self in after being charged with felony theft in pole barn construction investigation
The statewide grand jury indicted Jeremy Carter, 41, of Fort Morgan on 33 counts of felony theft for allegedly taking payments from clients throughout Colorado to build pole barns and failing to complete the projects, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Attorney General Phil Weiser. Carter’s now defunct...
Drought, irrigation expected to drain 2 Colorado reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Sterling Police Department, Sheriff’s Office planning National Night Out events
The Sterling Police Department’s annual Community Appreciate Day is returning for the seventh year on Tuesday. This year’s event is being held in conjunction with National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign held around the U.S. to promote partnerships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The...
southplattesentinel.com
Business of the Week: Sky Ranch Golf and Grill
Founded in 1916 as Sterling Country Club, the course has a rich history within Colorado golf lore. This golf course is the premier golf course in the northeast region of Colorado. Sterling Country Club is the oldest in northeastern Colorado and one of the first five courses in Colorado. The...
southplattesentinel.com
Sterling Police make arrests for trespassing, drug possession
At 10 a.m. Whitney Roth, 27, was issued a citation in the 100 block of N. Riverview Rd. for trespassing. At 12:24 a.m. police were dispatched to Marigold Dr. and U.S. Highway 6 for suspicious activity. At 4:12 a.m. police were dispatched to the 300 block of State St. for...
Here’s Which Small Colorado Town is Getting A Big TV Makeover
There are probably plenty of things you wish you could fix about your city, but one Colorado town has been lucky enough to be chosen for a big renovation. According to a press release from HGTV, the small town of Fort Morgan, Colorado has been picked as the location for the next season of Home Town Takeover.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Sterling police locate, arrest man after Friday stabbing incident
A man sought by police in connection with a stabbing incident Friday was located and taken into custody Saturday morning, according to a release from the Sterling Police Department. Joseph Ray Gandee, 30, was identified as a suspect after police were called to an assault and possible stabbing in the...
southplattesentinel.com
Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrests for failure to comply, vehicular eluding
At 9:55 a.m. Dakota Schrecengost, 20, was issued a citation in the 100 block of N. Riverview Rd., in Sterling, for contempt of court. At 8:05 a.m. deputies were dispatched to mile marker 399 on W. Hwy. 6 for an abandoned vehicle. At 11:10 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the...
southplattesentinel.com
