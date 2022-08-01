Chandler Jones addition brings memories of Richard Seymour

www.silverandblackpride.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady
After a lengthy investigation, the NFL cracked down Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Brady and the Dolphins held “impermissible communications” in 2019 despite the superstar quarterback being with the New England Patriots and continuing his partnership with Bill Belichick. Belichick was asked about Brady’s relationship with the Dolphins as the Patriots […] The post Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Matt Patricia emerges as 'head engineer' for Pats offense | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Although Bill Belichick has kept the NFL in the dark about his choices for coordinators this season, it's clear that former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia will be stepping up to the plate to call plays for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots Offense. Nick Wright decides whether having a defensive coordinator in the drivers seat of the offense will be beneficial for the Patriots.
ESPN
NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?
Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
TODAY.com
NFL punishes Miami Dolphins for contacting Tom Brady
The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of their first-round draft pick in 2023 and fined the team’s owner $1.5 million over allegations that the team violated league policy by contacting Tom Brady while he was still with the New England Patriots. The NFL also said the Dolphins contacted the New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton before he had announced his retirement.Aug. 3, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Yardbarker
Aaron Donald Will Remain With Rams As Long As Sean McVay Is There
Right before Super Bowl LVI kicked off in SoFi Stadium, there were rumblings that it could be the final games for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. McVay had given cryptic answers when asked about his future as a head coach, with some...
CBS Sports
Richard Sherman opens up about ongoing feud with Darrelle Revis, his Hall of Fame chances, Tom Brady and more
It's fitting that on a podcast called "All Things Covered," two of the NFL's best cornerbacks over the past decade chopped it up in a fun, informative conversation about everything from Tom Brady to Hall of Fame chances to an ongoing beef involving another great corner. Richard Sherman recently joined hosts Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden to discuss a number of topics from his highly decorated NFL career.
NBC Sports
How Belichick reacted to Tom Brady, Dolphins tampering questions
On Wednesday morning, Bill Belichick spoke with the media before the seventh day of the New England Patriots' training camp. Belichick is known for his short, to-the-point answers during press conferences, so it was no surprise that he was tight-lipped when questioned about the recent news about the NFL investigation into the Miami Dolphins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Browns WR coach Chad O'Shea impacted greatly by 2022 NFL Hall of Famer Dick Vermeil
BEREA — If coaching football hadn't worked out, 2022 NFL Hall of Fame inductee Dick Vermeil may have had a bright future in copy machine maintenance. When Cleveland Browns pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea was a volunteer assistant as an assistant special teams coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and...
Seattle Mariners Acquire Matt Boyd From Tigers
The Seattle Mariners have acquired pitcher Matt Boyd from the Detroit Tigers according to Jon Heyman. There is no word on the return for the Tigers yet. Boyd, 31, is a seven-year veteran who has a 4.96 ERA in his career. This season for the Tigers, he has a 3.89 ERA and 3-8 record.
Comments / 0