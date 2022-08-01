Michigan football scores commitment from 2023 four-star offensive tackle

ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell said that when Tracy Walker decided to stick around with the Detroit Lions that he challenged the safety to make this his defense. The second-year head coach revealed he made the same challenge to the returning Charles Harris and that he’s been impressed with the early returns. Walker has been a vocal presence on the back of Detroit’s defense for a couple of years. But Campbell said he’d felt a difference from Walker since that conversation, calling him a man on a mission.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO