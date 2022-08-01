Michigan football scores commitment from 2023 four-star offensive tackle

www.mlive.com
saturdaytradition.com
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
Football season is here: Michigan Wolverines begin fall camp
It is officially football season in Ann Arbor. Michigan opened fall camp Wednesday and will have exactly one month to prepare for its season opener Sept. 3 against Colorado State.
Ex-Michigan safety, WR find new NFL homes
NFL training camps are underway, and two undrafted rookies out of Michigan have found new homes. Receiver Daylen Baldwin signed with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, while safety Brad Hawkins inked a deal with the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Both are now with their second NFL teams since going...
MLive.com
Top recruits: Detroit King’s Messiah Blair turns growth spurt into DI commitment
A funny thing happened to Messiah Blair during his Covid growth spurt. He got bigger … and smaller. The Detroit Martin Luther King defensive end has grown to become a top pass-rushing recruit, committing to play for Eastern Michigan. “I was a little guy back in the day,” Blair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Jett Howard describes the conversation with Juwan that brought him to Michigan
It might have seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jett Howard would commit to playing college basketball with his brother at the program coached by their father. Though he ultimately chose the Wolverines, forming part of a top-10 class that arrived on campus this summer, Howard seriously considered Rick Barnes and Tennessee. He even left a visit to Ann Arbor with the Volunteers remaining his favorite. But one “heart-to-heart” conversation with Juwan Howard sold him on Michigan.
MLive.com
Gen Z college football fans prefer Michigan State over Michigan, by a wide margin
Michigan State possesses the Paul Bunyan Trophy after two straight wins against Michigan and also has a slight edge over its rival in overall fans. The Spartans ranked as the sixth most popular college football program in the nation for the 2021 season for total fans and the Wolverines were one spot behind in seventh, according to data from marketing research network SBRnet.
Michigan’s Smith, MSU’s Henderson named to Bednarik Award watch list
Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson are expected to play important roles for their defenses this season. Both received preseason national recognition on Monday morning. The duo was named to the 90-player watch list for the Bednarik Award, given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history
Two national championships, a runner-up finish, and 10 Final Four appearances. Michigan State is rightfully categorized as one of the perennially elite programs in college basketball history. Having great coaches like Forddy Anderson, Jud Heathcote, and Tom Izzo helps. So do great players — like the 20 best players in Michigan State players listed in chronological order below.
Read the full report on the investigation of the University of Michigan hockey program
ANN ARBOR, MI - An investigation by Washington, D.C.-based law firm WilmerHale has determined the University of Michigan should take action regarding misconduct from hockey head coach Mel Pearson. Pearson has been under fire since fall 2021 after a complaint was filed against him and former director of hockey operations...
Nick Saban talks about MSU years, when he was in a bar but didn’t know it was being robbed
Nick Saban joked he was focused. The Alabama coach, who appeared as a guest on “The Next Round,” confirmed once again he was indeed in a bar with Bob Stoops’ uncle while it was being robbed, and he had no idea what was going on. It is...
markerzone.com
MICHIGAN MEN'S HEAD COACH FACING ACCUSATIONS OF MISTREATMENT OF PLAYERS & STAFF
Katie Strang of The Athletic dropped another bomb on the hockey world this morning when she reported that Mel Pearson, Head Coach for the University of Michigan Men's hockey team, has been accused of berating staff, misleading recruits, and retaliating against a former team captain. In her report, Strang says...
247Sports
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
A 2023 Four-Star prospect is trending towards MSU. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
impact89fm.org
Gehrig Normand chooses Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Gehrig Normand announced his commitment to play basketball at Michigan State on Tuesday night via Instagram. Normand is a four-star wing from North Richland Hills, Texas. The 6-foot-6 wing chose the Spartans over Tennessee, Illinois, Wisconsin and others. Normand took an official visit to Michigan State...
HometownLife.com
This Canton firefighter just retired to take a vital role with the Detroit Tigers
Canton firefighter Maureen Stoecklein has switched gear from public safety to professional sports as the Detroit Tigers nutrition coordinator. She was invited to become a crucial member of the professional baseball team’s support network in late 2021 and officially retired from firefighting duties this summer to focus on the Tigers’ fuel from food.
Tracy Walker taking ownership of Lions’ defense: ‘Being a leader to me, that (expletive) comes easy’
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell said that when Tracy Walker decided to stick around with the Detroit Lions that he challenged the safety to make this his defense. The second-year head coach revealed he made the same challenge to the returning Charles Harris and that he’s been impressed with the early returns. Walker has been a vocal presence on the back of Detroit’s defense for a couple of years. But Campbell said he’d felt a difference from Walker since that conversation, calling him a man on a mission.
goccusports.com
Johnson Inks Free Agent Deal with Detroit Tigers
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina left-handed power hitter Tyler Johnson has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Detroit Tigers organization. This past season, Johnson was named to the 2022 NCBWA Division I All-America second team, the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region second team, and was an All-Sun Belt second-team pick. He led the Chanticleers offensively all season long and finished the year hitting .357 with 19 home runs, 11 doubles, 61 RBIs, and 42 runs scored. He also posted a team-best .754 slugging percentage and a .467 on-base percentage over 52 games played.
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022, morning edition: Michigan primary results
Thousands of Detroiters cast their ballots Tuesday in Michigan’s primary election. A technological problem caused the reporting of results in Wayne County to be delayed until the early morning hours. The Wayne County Clerk issued a statement saying AT&T’s decision to no longer support 3G modems significantly delayed the reporting process. Only about 32% of Wayne County precincts had reported by 3 a.m.
It’s not just the heat Wednesday, it’s the humidity
Wednesday will have dangerous heat if you have to work outside for a long time. It won’t be just the actual temperature, but the hot temperature combined with high humidity. Southwest winds are going to transport the hot air in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa today into Lower Michigan tomorrow.
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
