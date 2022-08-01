Laurel Housing Authority ROSS Program conducts Annual Back2School Event

ELLISVILLE – Jones College is now offering the Practical Nursing program at its Jasper County Center in Bay Springs for the fall semester. Applications for this medical program are now being accepted at the Jasper County Center in Bay Springs. One requirement for all applicants is the TEAS Test. Applications and all supporting documents should be delivered to Jones College’s Jasper County Center located at 3209 Highway 15, in Bay Springs by noon on August 16, 2022.

JASPER COUNTY, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO