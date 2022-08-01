Laurel Housing Authority ROSS Program conducts Annual Back2School Event

impact601.com
WDAM-TV
Mississippi law firm donates supplies to Hattiesburg Public Schools
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public Schools received extra help on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with the donations of supplies for students. The Hattiesburg offices of Richard Schwartz & Associates donated pens and COVID-19 protocol materials, such as N95 masks and hand sanitizer. Attorney Matthew Lawrence said it is important...
impact601.com
City of Laurel To have Public Hearing this week Concerning Another Redistricting
The City of Laurel is once again working on redistricting portions of the City Beautiful. In 2021, the Laurel City Council conducted a redistricting due to the city’s recent annexation of the Pendorff area. Now, the Laurel City Council will conduct a public hearing this week regarding the city...
WTOK-TV
Carver Community Coalition speaks on closing of Carver Middle
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carver Community Coalition was formed after the announcement was made that Carver Middle would be closing. The community coalition said they were concerned about the lack of transparency from Meridian Public School District and how taking a school away from that side of town would affect the community.
impact601.com
Ashford, Cook confirmed as new members of the City of Laurel’s Planning Commission
City of Laurel officials are continuing to work to fill positions on some of the city’s boards. The Laurel City Council recently confirmed two new recommendations by Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee for the city’s Planning Commission. The new appointees will represent Ward Four and Ward Six on the city’s commission.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Dept. plans National Night Out celebration for Aug. 2
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department will host its annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The annual community outreach event will be at the Laurel Police Station (317 South Magnolia Street) from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Captain Shannon Caraway said the department has a...
WDAM-TV
Improvements set to come to Lincoln Road
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A well-traveled road in Hattiesburg will see some upgrades soon. The City of Hattiesburg accepted a base bid of $1,539,552.90 for the Lincoln Road Paving Project. According to Mayor Toby Barker, that $1.5 million-plus will go towards upgrades from Broadway Drive to 40th Avenue on Lincoln...
impact601.com
Jones College now offers Practical Nursing at Jasper County Center
ELLISVILLE – Jones College is now offering the Practical Nursing program at its Jasper County Center in Bay Springs for the fall semester. Applications for this medical program are now being accepted at the Jasper County Center in Bay Springs. One requirement for all applicants is the TEAS Test. Applications and all supporting documents should be delivered to Jones College’s Jasper County Center located at 3209 Highway 15, in Bay Springs by noon on August 16, 2022.
WDAM-TV
Pastor recognized for 35 years of service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday, the Wesley Southern Methodist Church family celebrated one individual who they say has not only touched their lives but the lives of people everywhere. Pastoring the same church for 35 years, Rick Pigott and his wife, Gale, will soon be leaving the Hattiesburg area. However,...
WDAM-TV
Local photo studio hosts school supply giveaway
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt creative is providing local kids with items they will need when they head back to school. DesJambreya Butler owns 601 Kre8tive, a photography studio located in Hattiesburg. Sunday, she held a back-to-school giveaway, supplying kids with backpacks, crayons, notebooks and more. Butler said...
impact601.com
Marvin L. Byrd
Marvin L. Byrd passed from this life to his heavenly home Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born on December 13, 1937, in Laurel to G.J. (Glennie) Byrd and Edna Rustin Byrd, the youngest of the family. He was 84 years old. Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of...
impact601.com
Vivian Lynn Brooks
Vivian Lynn Brooks, 63 of Ellisville, MS passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Ellisville, MS. She was born Wednesday, July 22, 1959, in Wayne County, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, MS. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 10:00 at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, MS. Burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel, Mississippi. Bro. Robby Johnson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
impact601.com
Hospital system serving MS, AL merges with Louisiana system
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A hospital system with properties in Mississippi and Alabama has merged with a health system based in Louisiana. On Monday, Rush Health Systems became Ochsner Rush Health, the Meridian Star reported. Rush had said in June 2021 that it intended to merge with Ochsner Health, based in New Orleans.
impact601.com
Mary Louise Padgett Davis
Mary Louise Padgett Davis, 76, of Taylorsville, Mississippi, went to her heavenly home on July 30, 2022. She was born on February 28, 1946, in Waynesboro, Mississippi, to the late Clinton and Annie Taylor. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at...
Commercial Dispatch
Gov. Reeves justifies omitting volleyball stadium from welfare lawsuit, equivocates on legality of expenditure
Gov. Tate Reeves explained on Thursday that his office, not the independent attorney hired to take the case, used an “objective process” to select who would face charges in the state’s massive civil lawsuit that attempts to claw back millions in misspent welfare funds. The stated process,...
impact601.com
Joseph Edward Watson
Joseph Edward Watson was born December 25, 1938, and died August 1, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas L. Watson and Gladys Montgomery Watson of Laurel, MS and his wife, Yvonne Busby Watson. A son also preceded him, Thomas Edward Watson; three brothers, Charles T. Watson, Robert N. Watson, and Pat L. Watson; and one nephew, Michael Walters.
impact601.com
Highest paying jobs in Hattiesburg that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Hattiesburg, MS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
impact601.com
Nora Mae Fountain Moss
Nora Mae Fountain Moss, 84 of Laurel, MS passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, in Taylorsville, MS. She was born Wednesday, July 20, 1938, in Newton, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in 1204 B. Ave. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. The burial will take place in Lawn Haven Cemetery in Laurel, MS. Bro. Chris Hodge will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
impact601.com
Tristan Kai Carney
Tristan Kai Carney passed from this world and into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was born to Autumn Nichole Carney and Arlis Jones on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Waynesboro Mississippi. He was preceded in death by Gerald Carney (great-grandfather), Tristan Clark...
impact601.com
Jane Hinton
Services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Friday, August 5, 2022, at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton for Mrs. Jane Hinton, age 61, of New Augusta. Mrs. Hinton passed from this life on August 2, 2022, at USA Medical Center in Mobile. Bro. Greg Hodge will officiate the service with burial to follow in Carter McSwain Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tanner Hinton, Maddox Canard, Colten Byrd, Steve Sweeney, Nick Cole, Levi Byrd, and Tyler Aultman as alternate.
