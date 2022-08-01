Direct Relief Commits an Initial $250,000 to Kentucky Relief Efforts

www.directrelief.org
Related
wkyufm.org
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
WLWT 5
First of Kentucky's flood relief fund going toward 11 funerals
In a week, Kentucky's fund for flood victims has raised more than $3 million and the first of it will be doled out on Wednesday. Gov. Andy Beshear said the all funds from the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which was set up in the aftermath of the deadly flooding in the Appalachian region, would go directly and only to the families affected.
ngtnews.com
Ascend Elements Plans Kentucky Manufacturing Facility to Recycle EV Batteries
Ascend Elements is investing $310 million in Phase 1 – and up to $1 billion over several possible phases – to build a sustainable lithium-ion battery materials facility in Hopkinsville, Ky., with ground-breaking expected in Q4 2022. The manufacturing facility, known as Apex 1, will be home to...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Two more Eastern Kentucky counties were just added to the individual assistance list. Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list. No word on where the mobile centers for those counties will be yet.
Wave 3
After abortion rights victory in Kansas, can supporters repeat in Kentucky?
Car clubs come together to find ways to stop illegal street racing, drifting. After a group of people stopped traffic on I-264 to race and do donuts, car enthusiasts are looking to drive that kind of behavior off the streets. Updated: 4 hours ago. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with...
wevv.com
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
WLOS.com
Hearts With Hands volunteers pack food boxes for Kentucky flood victims
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — More rain Monday hampered the search for victims and survivors in areas of Kentucky already hit hard with flooding. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 35, and hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after the region was swamped by nearly a foot of rain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q95fm.net
Kentuckians Included in the Federal Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance are Eligible for a Refund of Kentucky Sales Tax
Kentuckians included in the federal disaster declaration for individual assistance, which are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike Counties, are eligible for refund of Kentucky sales and use tax paid on the purchase of building materials. The building materials must be used to permanently install to repair or...
Kentucky flooding: Death toll rises to 37, hundreds of people still missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday evening that 37 people have died so far from heavy rain and flooding across the state. Update 9:54 p.m. EDT Aug. 1: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed late Monday that the death toll has increased to 37, a figure expected to increase in the coming days as more search-and-recovery crews arrive to survey damage and scour waterways for victims, The Courier-Journal reported.
Kait 8
Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods
Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarks about the Nuclear Nonproliferation pact of 1970. Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school. Growing Concern. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital...
WTVQ
Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kroger and UPS, two of Kentucky’s largest employers, are collaborating to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donation bins are available in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Kentucky. (See list below.) On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
WKYT 27
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
z93country.com
Wayne County returns to Red Zone of Covid Spread
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has 5 counties in the “red” or high Covid community spread level and 5 counties in the “yellow” or medium level of community spread. Wayne, Pulaski, Clinton, McCreary, and Cumberland are all listed in the red category of spread.
kcountry1057.com
Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one-third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now yellow,...
Operational Update: Insulin for Sri Lanka, Supporting First Responders in Ukraine, Kentucky Flooding
Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 359 shipments of requested medical aid to 37 US states and territories and 11 countries worldwide, including Ukraine. The shipments contained 8.9 million defined daily doses of medication, including insulin, antibiotics, prenatal vitamins, cardiovascular medications, and more. This week, Direct Relief prepared...
Indiana Republicans still split on tax rebate proposal
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican lawmakers remained far from agreement Wednesday on whether to go along with the governor’s proposal to give each taxpayer a $225 rebate from the state’s surging budget surplus. The Republican-dominated House and Senate have advanced vastly different plans during the special legislative session for using $1 billion or more of the state’s record $6.1 billion in cash reserves, with the Senate version nixing the refund payments in favor of paying down future teacher pension obligations. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has described the payments as inflation relief, but GOP Senate leaders have raised concerns about further fueling inflation with the rebate and worries about inflation pushing up the cost of planned state construction projects. Republican Rep. Sharon Negele of Attica, the House plan’s sponsor, said Wednesday she believed residents prefer a direct rebate and was hopeful of reaching a compromise in the coming days.
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
wevv.com
Kentucky's governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of flood victims
On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff. The order was made to honor all Kentuckians who have lost their lives due to recent floods that swept through eastern communities in the state. Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations...
Direct Relief
Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
594
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT
Humanitarian news and disaster reporting by Direct Relief, a non-profit, non-partisan organization that helps people affected by poverty and disasters globallyhttps://www.directrelief.org
Comments / 0