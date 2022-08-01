ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock and Baptist Health break ground on new health clinic in Rose City

By Claire Kreuz
 2 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock officials broke ground on a much-needed health clinic for one neighborhood.

Baptist Health and the city have partnered to build the North Little Rock Medical Plaza on Baucum Pike in Rose City. It will give people in the area access to healthcare they haven’t had in almost ten years.

“We’re going to have a fantastic facility that is going to benefit everyone in the neighborhood. It’s just an amazing thing to see and I want to be there firsthand to watch them shovel that dirt,” Lifetime resident Shirley Abel said.

The city has been working with Baptist Health since January of 2021 to bring a health clinic back to Rose City. It will be about five thousand square feet with state-of-the-art equipment.

The last clinic in the area burned in 2013. Since a lot of people who live in the area don’t have a car, this will give people better access to much needed healthcare.

“It’s going to be so much more convenient. It’s going to be within walking distance for some of our residence and I think it’s going to give us a lot more stability,” Abel said.

The clinic will take about 14 months to build and cost about 5 million dollars.

