Three Bulldogs named to 2022 Bednarik Award Watch List

sicemdawgs.com
Kirby Smart, Bulldogs preview 2022 fall football camp
UGA football head coach Kirby Smart and four players, Christopher Smith, Darnell Washington, Zion Logue, and Warren McClendon, spoke on Thursday ahead of Georgia’s fall 2022 football camp. The Georgia Bulldogs are scheduled to open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil-A...
sicemdawgs.com
UGA football 2021 national champions Coke bottles now available
The Coca-Cola Company has released new UGA football 2021 national champions Coke bottles. The packaging contains the official Georgia Bulldogs national championship logo. The bottles are not printed, but instead have an overwrap that also includes the national championship logo and a picture of Uga wearing a crown. The bottles...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: Stetson Bennett wrote the greatest underdog tale in college football history. Too bad we missed it
Pull out a map of Georgia. Find Savannah and run your finger south until you hit Brunswick. Then push west on State Road 82 until you reach a speck of a spot called Nahunta, population 1,053 the last time the census checked. This is the dream, everyone. You make it...
247Sports
N.C. A&T's Coach Will Jones wins recruiting coup for highly regarded 3-star Georgia guard
Garrison Powell, the 6-foot-4 guard from Holy Innocents Episcopal Sin Georgia, was reported to be considering reclassifying down a year. “I’ve been weighing my options,” he said. “I could do a possible post-grad reclass to class of ’22. If I do that, I can develop more, play another year of AAU, take visits to schools, and not have to rush to make a decision.” He said he doesn’t really know what route he is going to take yet.
lonelyplanet.com
A stadium from the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta now lies in ruin
Eerie images have revealed the crumbling remains of an abandoned American football stadium that hosted field hockey during the 1996 Olympics. The shots show disintegrating concrete stands overlooking an overgrown football field filled with dandelions and other weeds. Other pictures show the bowels of the stadium that have suffered at...
Albany Herald
Monroe sophomore, Ruff Riders star Marianna Wright wins national championship
The Ruff Riders Track Club of Albany is headed back to southwest Georgia this week after competing in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Hornet Stadium on the campus of the Sacramento State University and they are bringing a national champion back to Albany. Marianna Wright, a rising...
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
Atlanta Daily World
This Week In Black History August 3-9, 2022
Whitney Houston, one of the greatest singers of the past 50 years, was born Aug. 9. 1928—The Atlanta Daily World begins publication as the first Black daily newspaper in modern times. It was founded by William A. Scott III. Amazingly, the first Black daily newspaper in history—the New Orleans Tribune—was founded one year before the end of slavery in 1864.
Atlanta Daily World
100 Black Men Of Atlanta Welcomes B.E.S.T Academy Back To School
An annual tradition, 100 Black Men of Atlanta kicked off the first day of school by welcoming the students of B.E.S.T. Academy on Monday, August 1. Handshakes and high fives were abundant as members of the 100 Black Men and Emerging 100 lined the entry way, greeting students as their parents and buses dropped them off. Starting the day, breakfast with the senior class was provided by the Emerging 100 of Atlanta.
CBS 46
New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence
BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Gwinnett County students are beginning the new school year Wednesday in a new high school that’s the first of its kind in Georgia. Seckinger High School, located near Buford in the Hamilton Mill area, has a high-tech theme throughout its curriculum. “Everything that is...
Worker who helped build Atlanta’s major stadiums celebrates 50 years with the same company
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A construction worker has spent 50 years on the job and is still going strong. Clyde Smith Jr. says he’ll never forget the first time he saw it. “Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. The old stadium where Hank Aaron hit the home runs at,” Smith said.
Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival Forced to Cancel Due to Gun Laws in Georgia
Georgia gun laws are the culprit behind this year’s Music Midtown cancellation. The annual festival, started in 1994, takes place in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. This year’s event was slated to take place in September before Live Nation announced early this morning that they were forced to cancel the 2-day event.
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
Eater
Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station
Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
Atlanta's image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre
ATLANTA — (AP) — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black men and women were pulled from trolleys, shot in their workplaces, chased through the streets and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men and boys. But few have been...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Gala weekend to support 100 Black Men Leadership Academy
The sparkling lights of the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel will mark the way to a brighter future for some area youth as 100 Black Men of DeKalb County holds its Scholarship Gala weekend, Aug. 5 through 7. Although it will be a weekend of elegant cuisine, cocktails, jazz and other entertainment,...
