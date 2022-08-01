UNCW student receives prestigious fellowship to pursue coastal bird habitat research

www.wect.com
WECT
Brigade Boys and Girls Club collects school supplies for over 2,200 students
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brigade Boys and Girls Club in Wilmington announced that they are donating school supplies for over 2,200 students in New Hanover and Onslow counties. Per a club release, they collected supplies at 10 locations as part of their 12th annual Stuff the Backpack Campaign that...
spectrumlocalnews.com
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
WECT
NC Department of Commerce releases new unemployment data, Southeastern counties join the trend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Commerce released their latest unemployment data on Aug. 3. Concerning the month of June, the new statistics show how unemployment rates have fluctuated throughout the state. Per the report, unemployment rates increased in 98 counties and decreased in only 2 when...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach hosts National Night Out on boardwalk
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The boardwalk was all a buzz in Carolina Beach on Tuesday evening for National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that started in 1984. Its goal is to promote police-community partnerships and create safer places to live. “Without the community,...
WECT
Pender County launches program to collect retired American flags
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Veterans Affairs has started a program to collect retired American Flags. Per a county press release on August 2, the National Association of Counties, the N.C. Association of County Comissioners and local Boy Scout Hayden Burns of Troop 777 worked together to place two boxes to collect retired flags at the Central Administration office and the Hampstead Annex.
WECT
Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The governor’s office announced Aug. 2 that Port City Logistics would be expanding to Wilmington. Per the official release, the Savannah-based logistics company currently has 14 distribution centers around the country; Wilmington will become its newest addition as a transload facility for international deliveries. A...
WECT
Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals
Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals
WECT
No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release. “Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”
North Carolina restaurants featured on Food Network, Fieri spotted in Morehead City
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If there’s anything the Tar Heel State loves, it’s good eating. Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington-style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds. As a matter of fact, Guy Fieri was in Morehead City […]
WECT
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Whiteville has grant money on the way to help improve its use of drones for critical operations. Whiteville’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Ops Department currently uses the drones to survey fires, crime scenes, and assist in rescue efforts. Hal Lowder of Whiteville Emergency...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
National Weather Service reports swarms of jellyfish in Pender, New Hanover Co.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several area beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local beaches. Lifeguards...
WECT
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, will explore Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month. On this second episode, Gannon discusses what rain chances really mean - from how a...
The State Port Pilot
Brunswick Dixie Boys finish second at World Series
Brunswick County played seven games in the Dixie Boys Baseball World Series, reaching the title game before losing 2-0 to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on July 27. This was the second consecutive year these two teams played for a Dixie World Series title. Last year Hattiesburg beat Brunswick 12-2 in winning the Junior Dixie Boys Baseball World Series.
Body of Texan who vanished while swimming is found on shore at Camp Lejeune, NC cops say
The 24-year-old went missing while swimming on July 29, officials said.
WRAL
300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found about 300,000 tires of an old reef. In the 1970s,...
WECT
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of Wilmington for a grocery store in an area long considered a food desert. Last month, the Wilmington City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution to donate property near...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bear cub caught on video wandering into Leland backyard
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A Leland homeowner was in for a surprise this Wednesday morning when he looked out into his backyard. The bear cub has been sighted several times in their neighborhood in the past couple of weeks but this seems to be the first time the cub has been captured on video, according to Jerry May who lives in the Waterberry Plantation.
Onslow County offers property check service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property. The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. […]
