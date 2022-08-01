Politicians’ relatives profiting from Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, report finds

Two Kings Casino construction and eventual opening in Kings Mountain may be slowed amid a federal investigation into family members of politicians receiving stakes in a company benefiting from the Catawba Indian Nation’s development, according to the Wall Street Journal .

The news outlet reported Sunday through documents and interviews that Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC gave shares of its company to the brother of U.S. Rep. James Clyburn and to the husband of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Haley’s attorney, Butch Bowers, and Democratic political operative Patti Solis Doyle, also received stakes in the company, according to the report.

The Wall Street Journal found that for every $1 Two Kings Casino makes through slot machines, Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC. profits by 20 cents.

WSJ reported that the National Indian Gaming Commission confirmed it is investigating.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has not yet commented to McClatchy for this story.

Two Kings Casino originally intended to build in South Carolina but was denied after state lawmakers refused to allow gaming. Instead, the tribe chose to build in a rural area off Interstate 85 just 30-miles south of Charlotte, in Cleveland County. North Carolina already has two casinos owned by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, introduced a bill that allowed the Catawba tribe to open its casino in North Carolina.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians tried to sue and prevent a competing casino but it was Clyburn who introduced a second bill that prevented the tribe from suing the federal government for allowing Two Kings Casino to build in North Carolina.

The casino held a soft opening in July 2021 and expanded in December to house 1,000 gaming machines, food and beverage service, including beer and wine, and a high-limit area, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

The casino is currently housed in temporary trailers while the physical casino and resort is being built.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to show the casino location is in Cleveland County.