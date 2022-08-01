ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

Oak Fire update: Yosemite-area wildfire could be contained this week as Cal Fire closes in

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

Cal Fire is expecting to have full containment on the state’s largest wildfire of the year — the Oak Fire — by the end of the week.

Containment grew moderately overnight by 3% to 72% on Monday, but Cal Fire did not add any new acreage to the 19,244-acre blaze burning near Yosemite National Park.

“There was no growth on the fire overnight,” Cal Fire said in the Monday morning update . “Crews are patrolling and working on areas where smoldering and some interior pockets of heat were observed within the fire perimeter.”

The first handful of days saw the fire spread quickly after sparking along Highway 140 in Midpines in Mariposa County, but Cal Fire has predicted 100% containment by Saturday.

The fire has scorched 124 homes and 66 outbuildings, like barns and sheds, and threatens five more structures, Cal Fire said.

The slightly cooler and more humid temperature expected Monday is an improvement for firefighting compared to last week’s highs, Cal Fire said.

There is a chance of thunderstorms Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.

There are 3,613 personnel from all over the state assigned to the Oak Fire, and they are assisted by 282 engines, 79 water tenders and more equipment, Cal Fire says.

Other fires burning in the region are also winding down.

The Washburn Fire that started in the Mariposa Grove in Yosemite is now 97% contained, Cal Fire said Monday. It has burned 4,886 acres since starting July 7.

Cal Fire has stopped the forward spread of a wildfire that broke out Sunday in the Fresno County foothills. Called the Pebble Fire , the blaze has burned 55 acres and was 30% contained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYCik_0h0Vwoz600
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOYhu_0h0Vwoz600
FILE - The Oak Fire burns behind a scorched pickup truck in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., early July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) Noah Berger/AP

