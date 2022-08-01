Diego Luna Returns To Star Wars In New Andor Trailer

www.gamespot.com
Polygon
She-Hulk is joined by Daredevil in new trailer from San Diego Comic Con 2022
She-Hulk is heading into the courtroom in the newest trailer for Disney Plus’ upcoming series. The trailer, released at San Diego Comic-Con, shows Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, as well as a few of the show’s many guest actors like Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Mark Ruffalo. She-Hulk is set to premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 17.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Complex
HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Shelved, $90 Million DC Film Starring Leslie Grace Had Finished Filming (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/4, 2:20 p.m. ET: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement after their Batgirl film was shelved by Warner Bros. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. We wish that fans would’ve had the opportunity to see and embrace the film,” they wrote.
Why Andor Ditched a Digital Trick Used by Every Star Wars Series Before It
Click here to read the full article. Andor‘s creator turned off the Volume when crafting Disney+’s latest live-action Star Wars series — meaning, he did not use the massive, ultra-HD video wall that deposits actors in the middle of digitally generated environments. The Volume (aka Stagecraft) was first memorably deployed by Disney+’s The Mandalorian, after which The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi both used the virtual, non-practical backdrop. But Andor, which filmed in London, Scotland and other locales, instead exclusively built massive sets and filmed at actual locations. Explaining the filmmaking choice, Andor creator and writer Tony Gilroy clarified for...
Gamespot
Andor: Why K-2SO Isn't On The Star Wars Series...Yet
Cassian Andor's droid sidekick K-2SO may--eventually--make an appearance at some point on the upcoming spin-off. In a panel for Andor during the Television Critics Association summer press tour, creator and writer Tony Gilroy explained how the character may show up. "I would say, 'Wait and see,'" said Gilroy. "It's a...
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Adds ‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) has signed on for a role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. He joins an ensemble led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, as previously announced. Part Two is the eight title in a franchise of spy actioners centered on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on assorted globe-trotting missions to avert global disaster. While the plot of the pic discussed as a potential franchise ender has thus far been kept under wraps, Christopher...
Andor: Star Wars fans express surprise after watching trailer for Rogue One prequel
Star Wars fans are expressing surprise – and relief – after watching the trailer for a brand new Rogue One prequel. Andor is a brand new 12-episode series following Diego Luna’s character from the 2016 film, which will serve as another prequel.It will be set five years before the events seen in Gareth Edwards’ film, which ended with the start of the first Star Wars film, 1977’s A New Hope.After the middling critical response to previous spin-off shows The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, expectation for Andor has been low, with Rogue One enthusiasts concerned a standalone...
Digital Trends
The Rebellion rises in trailer for Rogue One prequel, Andor
The Star Wars universe hasn’t always given a lot of attention to the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. It was the central focus of the animated series Star Wars Rebels, but next month, Andor, is set to take an even grittier approach to that era in live-action. This series is a prequel to Rogue One, one of the most widely-praised modern Star Wars films, with Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor. But as the new trailer demonstrates, Cassian isn’t the only one fighting back.
Gamespot
Batgirl Film Shelved By Warner Bros. Even Though It Finished Shooting
The Batgirl film, which was expected to hit HBO Max sometime this year as a streaming-exclusive picture, has been shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The strangest part of this decision is that Batgirl had already completed shooting--meaning that the actors' work on the film was...
ComicBook
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie
The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
Star Wars Andor TV series premiers September 21st 2022
Disney has released a new trailer this week for its upcoming Star Wars Andor TV series a prequel to the excellent Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One released back in 2016. The first season of Andor will consist of 12 episodes and will premiere on Disney+ next month and will be available to watch from September 21, 2022, when the first three episodes will be released. The remaining episodes will be released weekly until November 23, 2022 and Disney has already confirmed a second season consisting of another 12 episodes is already in development bringing the story arc to a conclusion and lead into the storyline presented by Rogue One.
Diego Luna is back on ‘Star Wars’ and shares why fear is a motivator for his work
Diego Luna is back on “Star Wars.” The Mexican actor starred in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” in 2016, and is back to reprise his role in “Andor,” a prequel series that show’s his character’s initial involvement with the Rebellion. In an interview, he discusses his...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
Why 'The Gray Man' cast Bollywood star Dhanush in the film and kept his character alive: 'We were not interested in him playing a one-off character'
"The Gray Man" may feature Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, but Dhanush has a scene-stealing role in the film. The Russos tell Insider why they cast him.
Gamespot
Sony Sets Chris Pratt Garfield Movie For Winter 2024
Not even 80 Mondays are enough to stop Garfield. Sony has the film, which stars Chris Pratt as the eternally smug tabby cat, set to release on February 16, 2024, Deadline reports. This perfect post-Valentine's Day movie not only stars Pratt as Garfield but will also feature Samuel L. Jackson...
Gamespot
All 12 Netflix TV Shows Canceled In 2022 (So Far)
Each year, we're forced to say some painful goodbyes. It happens without fail, a new slew of TV shows are canceled, some beloved, others less so. Some shows go away without getting a proper ending to their story, while others get a planned conclusion that won't leave us hanging. Once upon a time, it was surprising to see streaming service giant Netflix adding shows to the list, but those days have come and gone.
