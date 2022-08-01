Motorcyclist dies at hospital after being injured in crash on I-49 in south Kansas City

A motorcyclist died overnight at a hospital hours after being critically injured in a crash on Interstate 49 in south Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash occurred about 7:20 p.m. Sunday along northbound I-49 and Red Bridge Road, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department .

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and he died a few hours later. The motorcyclist is the 53rd person to die on Kansas City roads this year. That compares to 40 people at by this time last year.

According to the preliminary investigation, the motorcyclist was headed north on I-49 when the driver of a maroon Pontiac Vibe made a sudden lane change, Drake said.

The motorcyclist struck the Pontiac, veered off the road and crashed into a highway sign, she said. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle. Both the motorcycle and the motorcyclist came to rest in the grassy median along the highway.

The driver of the Pontiac was uninjured in the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.