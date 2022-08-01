‘Upset’ neighbor shoots 8 people, killing 2, over blocked driveway, Michigan cops say

A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting over a parked car left two people dead and six injured, according to Michigan authorities.

The “ fatal shooting ” took place early Sunday, July 31, in west Detroit, the Detroit Police Department said in a news release.

According to officials, the shooter was “upset” about his driveway being blocked by a parked car that was there for a birthday party at a home across the street.

The man argued with people at the birthday party then “decided to take matters into his own hands,” officers said at a news conference Monday. He fired into the air and went inside his home to retrieve another weapon, Fox 2 reported. The man fired at the people in the car then at a home across the street, WXYZ reported.

Police said the shooter used a high-powered rifle and shot at the party from the first and second floor of his house.

Two people were killed — a 39-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man — and six were injured, including a 19-year-old and others in their 30s, officers said.

The two fatally struck tried to drive themselves to the hospital and got into an accident, officers said. Emergency personnel arrived at the collision scene and transported the victims to a hospital.

Five others were taken to a hospital from the scene of the shooting, police said.

Officers entered the home of the shooter and found weapons “strategically placed throughout,” the department said. The shooter gave himself up and was arrested. Officers said they recovered 11 weapons from the property.

Police called it “a crime that simply did not have to happen” at the news conference.

A neighbor told WXYZ that the first round of shooting “was like 25 shots. The second round was 30 shots.”

Similarly, another neighbor told Fox 2 that the man shot “over across the street about 30 or 40 times.”

Car dealer charged in $750,000 murder-for-hire plot that killed TN couple, feds say

Man shoots woman in neck, but the bullet exits and kills him, Texas cops say

Rookie police officer shot and killed during traffic stop, Indiana cops say