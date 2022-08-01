Have you seen them? Chesterfield police search for two wanted fugitives

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for help finding two fugitives.

Jermahl Davis Whitaker, 32, is wanted for Possession of Controlled Substances. Police described Whitaker as a 5-foot-7-inch-tall black male with brown eyes and black hair who weighs 130 pounds.

Jermahl Davis Whitaker. Credit: Chesterfield Crime Solvers.

Ronald Santos Rodriguez, 43, is wanted for Manufacture, Sale and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Rodriguez is described by police as a 5-foot-11-inch-tall white male with brown eyes and black hair who weighs 170 pounds.

Ronald Santos Rodriguez. Credit: Chesterfield Crime Solvers.

Anyone who has seen or has information on these fugitives is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app. Tips remain anonymous and anyone with tips has the potential to receive a cash reward.

