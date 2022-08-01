ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Have you seen them? Chesterfield police search for two wanted fugitives

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5ADt_0h0VwVAB00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for help finding two fugitives.

Jermahl Davis Whitaker, 32, is wanted for Possession of Controlled Substances. Police described Whitaker as a 5-foot-7-inch-tall black male with brown eyes and black hair who weighs 130 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Kwn1_0h0VwVAB00
Jermahl Davis Whitaker. Credit: Chesterfield Crime Solvers.

Ronald Santos Rodriguez, 43, is wanted for Manufacture, Sale and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Rodriguez is described by police as a 5-foot-11-inch-tall white male with brown eyes and black hair who weighs 170 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUsdB_0h0VwVAB00
Ronald Santos Rodriguez. Credit: Chesterfield Crime Solvers.

Anyone who has seen or has information on these fugitives is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app. Tips remain anonymous and anyone with tips has the potential to receive a cash reward.

More fugitives can be found on the Crime Solvers website .

