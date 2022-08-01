ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Jaylen Blakes Named to USA East Coast Basketball Roster

goduke.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
goduke.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Dynamite package deal possible for Blue Devils

By extending an offer on Monday to Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) five-star lefty combo guard Dylan Harper, who ranks No. 27 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, the Duke basketball staff officially put itself in contention for a two-person 2024 package deal. RELATED: Son of five-time NBA champ Ron ...
DURHAM, NC
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Jack Laugher goes for double diving gold after Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix win

Follow live updates from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as Jack Laugher aims to add a second diving gold medal in as many days, following a memorable opening evening of competition at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre where 17-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won the 10m platform final.Laugher completed his ‘three-peat’ of the 1m springboard title on Thursday and this time, England’s flagbearer goes in the 3m synchro alongside Anthony Harding. Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee will compete in the 10m synchro alongside Noah Williams later, and the women’s 1m springboard is also set to be fiercely contested.Elsewhere, there is a packed...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Basketball

Comments / 0

Community Policy