Angola, LA

Tickets available for Angola Prison Rodeo

By Michael Scheidt
 2 days ago

ANGOLA, La. (BRPROUD) — The Angola Prison Rodeo is around two months away and tickets are now on sale.

You can purchase tickets for the Angola Prison Rodeo here .

There will be five rodeos at the prison in October.

The Angola Prison Rodeo is happening each Sunday during the month.

Where is New Orleans only 360-degree view?

The Louisiana State Penitentiary is providing details about the upcoming Angola Prison Rodeo below:

The show is a family event featuring food, entertainment and offender made hobby craft.

All tickets are $20.00, children 2 and under are not required to have a ticket as long as they will sitting in an adults lap.

Gates will open at 8:00 a.m. and the rodeo will start at 1:00 p.m.

A schedule of events for the Angola Rodeo are provided here .

