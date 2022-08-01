Tickets available for Angola Prison Rodeo

ANGOLA, La. (BRPROUD) — The Angola Prison Rodeo is around two months away and tickets are now on sale.

You can purchase tickets for the Angola Prison Rodeo here .

There will be five rodeos at the prison in October.

The Angola Prison Rodeo is happening each Sunday during the month.

The Louisiana State Penitentiary is providing details about the upcoming Angola Prison Rodeo below:

The show is a family event featuring food, entertainment and offender made hobby craft. All tickets are $20.00, children 2 and under are not required to have a ticket as long as they will sitting in an adults lap. Gates will open at 8:00 a.m. and the rodeo will start at 1:00 p.m.

A schedule of events for the Angola Rodeo are provided here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.