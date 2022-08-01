NGFR July 2022 calls

A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls, Maine, who had been missing since Saturday night, was found safe about a mile from her home Monday evening. At around 8:00 p.m., Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer Leslie Howe and her K9 “Uerly” were searching an area that had previously been searched when they found the girl in a wooded area just over a mile from her house. It is believed the teen had been moving around in the area, making it difficult for searchers, according to Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Warden Service.

LIVERMORE FALLS, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO