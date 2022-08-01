NGFR July 2022 calls

ngxchange.org
Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough, Maine Collision
A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car on Route 114 in Scarborough. Scarborough police say the car was making a left-hand turn into the Nonesuch River Golf Course at around 9:15 a.m. when it collided with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, died...
lcnme.com
Bremen Crash Leads to LifeFlight for Driver
One man was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road in Bremen engulfed his truck in flames on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue...
Victim & Passenger Identified in Tuesday Night Fatal Crash in Winslow
According to WABI TV 5, the driver and passenger in Tuesday's fatal crash in Winslow have been identified. WABI reports that the driver, 44-year-old Eric Drown, was driving the 2012 Jeep when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Drown died at the scene. Drown's passengers, a 13-year-old and...
Two seriously injured in Standish crash
PORTLAND, Maine — Two have been seriously injured in a head-on collision in Standish near the intersection of Ossipee Trail West on Route 113 at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The incident involved a dump truck and a 2004 Volvo operated by Rebecca McVety, 32, of Standish, according to a...
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A motorcyclist died Wednesday after colliding with a vehicle in Scarborough. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 114 (also known as Gorham Road), according to a release from Scarborough police. The vehicle was turning left into Nonesuch River Golf Club when it collided with the motorcycle traveling south, police said.
WMTW
Mother and child suffer serious injuries in head-on crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine — Police say a 32-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Route 133 in Standish. Rebecca McVety of Standish was operating a 2004 Volvo and collided with a fully loaded Leavitt Earthworks tri-axle...
wabi.tv
One dead after motorcycle crash in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Scarborough Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. on Route 114. Scarborough police say a vehicle turning into a golf course hit the motorcycle. We’re told the motorcyclist died at the scene. No...
WMTW
Motorcyclist killed in crash near golf course in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash that closed a roadway in Scarborough Wednesday morning. According to Scarborough Police Department, a car was making a left-hand turn into Nonesuch Golf Course when it collided with a motorcycling going south on Route 114. The driver of the...
Maine Girl Missing For Two Days Found Safe
A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls, Maine, who had been missing since Saturday night, was found safe about a mile from her home Monday evening. At around 8:00 p.m., Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer Leslie Howe and her K9 “Uerly” were searching an area that had previously been searched when they found the girl in a wooded area just over a mile from her house. It is believed the teen had been moving around in the area, making it difficult for searchers, according to Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Warden Service.
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
WPFO
Speed, alcohol apparent factors in 3-car crash in Windham that sent 4 to hospital
WINDHAM (WGME) --Four people were injured after a three-car crash in Windham on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 302 and Albion. According to police, a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Portland woman crossed the center line and hit another vehicle and then struck a third vehicle.
Police find missing Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls previously reported missing was found Monday night, police say. At approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, the girl was found safe 1 mile from her home, according to a news release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine Pretrial Services receives increase from county
For over a decade, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has contracted with Maine Pretrial Services to provide pre-arraignment screening and risk assessment, release and supervision for criminal defendants. In recent years, MPS has sought modest annual contract increases, but for 2022-23, MPS received a 27.9% increase from the Lincoln County Commissioners.
coast931.com
Missing autistic teen from Maine found safe in wooded area
A 16-year-old girl with autism was found Monday night after she disappeared from her home in Livermore Falls over the weekend. Asia Brown was reported missing on Sunday. Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer Leslie Howe and her K9 found the girl safe around 8 p.m. Monday. The volunteer organization...
32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash
One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
wabi.tv
Road construction in Farmington this week
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - If you’re heading into Farmington this week, you may want to think of an alternate route. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office tells us the Wilton Road will be under heavy construction this week. They say construction goes from the Center Bridge to the Dutch...
WMTW
Large-scale search continues for missing Maine teen with autism
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — More than 30 searchers with the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police and local authorities said they are growing more worried with every hour that passes. Eleven search and rescue K-9 teams are searching Campground Road in Livermore Falls. Some are on foot while...
WGME
Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine
SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
wabi.tv
Lewiston man killed in Hartford crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man was killed after a crash in Hartford Monday morning. It happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 219. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 32-year-old Mark Mackerron crossed the centerline, went off the road, and hit a tree.
wabi.tv
Missing Livermore Falls teen found Monday night
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WABI) - A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls who was missing since Saturday has been found. The Maine Warden Service says Asia Brown was found safely a mile from her home at 8:00 Monday night. Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteers were searching a wooded area near...
