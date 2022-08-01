www.tnonline.com
phl17.com
Destination PA: Mountain Creek Riding Stables
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A family-owned business in the Poconos has a goal to connect nature and their guests one saddle at a time. “The Poconos is known for being super wooded and like going out into the trails, you really can see that,” said Miranda Mascia, a trail guide for the Mountain Creek Riding Stables.
Two Stroud Township parks now closed on weekends
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two parks in the Poconos are adding new restrictions after township officials say overcrowding and excessive waste are violating its rules. There’s picture proof here of someone breaking those rules. Eyewitness news saw pictures of people walking into Yetter Park with a cooler in front of a no-picnicking sign. […]
TreeTrails opens in Trevose
TreeTrails Adventures celebrated its grand opening on July 29 at Phoenix Sport Club, 301 W. Bristol Road in Trevose. The park offers an adrenaline rush for climbers ages 7 to adult, beginners to experts. “We couldn’t be more excited to open TreeTrails Adventures in Bucks County at the site of...
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
WNEP-TV 16
Sculpting chocolate Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Joe Damiano of Premise Maid Candies used to create a movie set using chocolate as his prime building material. Forget everything you know about chocolate because on this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens explored the different ways that "dreams" are made of. Check...
Times News
Free books, badges in Coaldale
Steve Teeno grilled hot dogs until they became plump, fitted them into buns and handed them to attendees of Coaldale’s National Night Out on Tuesday. “We made about 100 of them last year, and we have the same amount this year,” said Teeno, a member of Coaldale’s Community Crime Watch.
NBC Philadelphia
Outdoor Summer Fun: Go Chase These Waterfalls in Pa.
Léelo en español aquí. Did you know there are hidden waterfalls in Pennsylvania?. If you're looking to escape the hot temperatures and crowds, explore the stunning waterfalls that this state has to offer. From the north to the south, you can choose between about 180 bodies of...
$3M Mega Millions ticket won in Stroudsburg
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County sold a winning Mega Millions® with Megaplier® ticket worth $3 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Tobacco Outlet, 722 Main Street in Stroudsburg sold a lucky consumer a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn, […]
Bay Journal
Experience the wilderness of Pennsylvania's Grand Canyon
David Conard of Asheville, NC, stood next to his bike in a grassy area carved from the base of a steep mountainside along gently flowing Pine Creek. His stop was near the midway point of the breathtaking Grand Canyon — in Pennsylvania, not Arizona. Rippling past picnic tables and...
Times News
$3M lottery ticket sold in Monroe
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Monroe County sold a winning Mega Millions® with Megaplier® ticket worth $3 million for the Tuesday drawing. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 10-14-25-37-63, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14 to win $3 million, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Megaplier® option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million.
Winter 2022-23 will see plenty of ‘shaking, shivering and shoveling,’ says Farmers’ Almanac
“Significant shivers” are in the winter forecast for Pennsylvania, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, which has been providing extended weather forecasts every year since 1818. Most of Pennsylvania will be “slushy, icy and snowy” on top of some extreme cold, while western Pennsylvania will be “unreasonably cold and...
lvpnews.com
Celebrating Pennsylvania Junior Miss Amazing 2022
Emmaus High School graduate Rose Varano was honored at the July 29 Lehigh County Commissioners meeting. Varano, who has cerebral palsy, was recently crowned as Pennsylvania Junior Miss Amazing 2022. A proclamation, sponsored by District 5 Commissioner Jeffrey Dutt, passed unanimously by the commissioners, congratulating and wishing Varano all the...
Wayne County 160th Annual County Fair Comes To The Poconos
Photo property of the Wayne County Cooperative Agricultural Society; Wayne County Fair. Wayne County 160th Annual County Fair Comes To The Poconos. County fairs have been a long tradition in America, with the Wayne County fair in the Poconos creating memories for the past 160 years. Experience fun with family, friends, and loved ones, making memories that will last a lifetime.
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
What is Pa.’s favorite brand of potato chip and favorite chip dip?
There are many brands of potato chips made in Pennsylvania. They include Middleswarth, Good’s, Martin’s, Utz, Hartley’s, Herr’s, Dieffenbach’s and Gibbles. Shane Co. recently analyzed Google Trends data to determine the favorite potato chip and favorite chip dip in each state. Overall, Shane found that...
Support Surges For Lehigh Valley Teen Undergoing Cancer Treatment
The Lehigh Valley community is coming together in support of a teen undergoing treatment for cancer. Joey Groller, an incoming sophomore at Whitehall High School, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia — a type of blood cancer —on Monday, July 18, according to a GoFundMe created for his medical expenses.
phillyvoice.com
Pennsylvania teen's babysitting service aims to give parents at the Jersey Shore a break
Matthew Moskow spent his last few summers teaching kids in New Jersey beach towns the fundamentals of basketball, and these experiences led him to his very own business idea. Moskow, a 16-year-old student at Harriton High School in Lower Merion, noticed that parents dropping off their children at the basketball practices in Ventnor, Margate and Longport seemed visibly exhausted. However, when they came to pick their kids up later, they looked rejuvenated.
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
Centurion
Pennsylvania’s First Lady Visits Bucks Campus to Discuss Food Insecurity
Bucks County Community College welcomed Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf on Monday, June 27, to the Newtown Campus for a discussion with students about food insecurity. First Lady Wolf toured the Bucks campus, learning just how the college is addressing the basic needs of its students with programs like the campus food market, according to a college press release.
Motorcoaches will remain best choice for Lehigh Valley commuters. Here’s why. | Opinion
Motorcoaches of today are not your grandfather’s “buses”. Today’s motorcoaches are comfortable, smoother riding, and loaded with safety equipment. Seatbelts, traction control, tire pressure monitoring systems, and anti-lock braking systems are included as standard equipment. Some coaches have 360 degree look around cameras, forward looking radar/braking, and anti-drifting systems.
