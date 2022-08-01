LASM celebrates Free First Sunday, NASA event

BATON ROUGE, La. ( KLFY )- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum (LASM) is hosting Free First Sunday, where the release of NASA Webb Space Telescope’s first full-color images will be celebrated.

This event will take place on Sunday, August 7, from 1-5 pm. Free admission to the LASM and the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium is available to the general public each first Sunday of the month thanks to a generous donation by Mr. Madison Lamar.

Visitors will be able to enjoy NASA-related planetarium shows, explore Webb’s images and discoveries, participate in science demonstrations, view pre-recorded NASA expert panel discussions in the Adalié Brent Auditorium, and engage with NASA Solar System Ambassador and LASM Educator, Linda Gauthier.

The LASM was selected to join hundreds of sites across the country to celebrate the release of the first full-color, scientific images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s next great cosmic observatory and the largest telescope ever sent into space.

The LASM will collaborate with several community partners during this event, including Baton Rouge Astronomical Society , East Baton Rouge Parish Library , Livingston Parish Library , National Informal STEM Education Network ( NISE Network ), and NASA Solar System Ambassadors.

-Free First Sunday: NASA Webb Space Telescope’s Community Event at LASM

