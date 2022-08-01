Police release fatal crash details

www.tnonline.com
Georganna Dudley
2d ago
probably speeding or on the phone om a driver see it daily the irritating sight of ppl on phones and speeding watching tv on their phones its horrible and scary I hope the family finds peace and comfort in the loss . and the tractor driver goes to jail if they find its his fault and nit mechanical issue.
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen dies in crash in Price Twp.
PRICE TWP., Pa. - A 17-year-old boy died in a single-car crash in Monroe County Tuesday night. The car wrecked on Route 447 in Price Township, north of Analomink. State Police have not given any other details, including how the crash happened.
sauconsource.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Upper Bucks Crash, Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating a three-vehicle crash in upper Bucks County that seriously injured a motorcyclist Sunday. In a news release, police said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Rt. 663 (John Fries Highway) north of Brinkman Road in Milford Township. Two troopers were en route...
Northampton County Fall Victim Flown To Hospital With Traumatic Injuries (PHOTOS)
A fall victim in Northampton County was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering traumatic injuries, authorities said. The Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company responded to the fall report on the 9000 block of Richmond Road in Bangor around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, August 1, the department said.
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Dirt bikers run from police, one caught
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a dirt biker after he ran from police. Troopers say on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. they ran into a group of bikers at the intersection of 15th Street and Highland Avenue in Allentown. The troopers say they were driving recklessly...
Times News
State police at Fern Ridge
State police at Fern Ridge reported two area crashes:. • A two-vehicle crash happend at 12:42 p.m. on July 25 along Route 534, at the intersection with Cherokee Drive, in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County. Troopers said David J. Cudak, 34, of Albrightsville, driving a 2008 Dodge Charger, was attempting...
Injuries Reported In Fiery Explosion At Berks County Factory: Officials
Multiple people were injured after an explosion at a factory in Berks County, authorities said. Crews were on the scene at the Reading Alloys factory on West Penn Avenue in Robesonia in response to the heavy fire around 2 p.m., according to the Western Berks Fire Department. Further details about...
sauconsource.com
Woman Charged in Eastern Salisbury Homicide
A 40-year-old woman has been charged with killing a housemate in the home they shared in eastern Salisbury Township earlier this week. According to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office, Terri Hodel of 715 E. Federal Street was the subject of a welfare check Salisbury Township Police made around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, after they received “a report of concern from a member of Hodel’s family.”
Helicopter crashes in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a small helicopter went down in a residential neighborhood. Carbon County EMA confirms the aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home on Orioles Drive in Mahoning Township. Three people were in the helicopter at the time, one was taken to...
Police looking for help identifying men in Lehigh County parking stall attack
Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville are searching for a pair of men they say assaulted a woman at Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township. Police say the woman was moving away from her vehicle in a nearby parking stall when she was attacked by two men in dark clothing and masks at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday. The men fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to a police statement.
State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
skooknews.com
Southbound Lanes of Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County near Frackville
A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the Frackville exit. Around 9:45am, Wednesday, State Police closed the southbound lanes just south of the Frackville Exit for an overturned tractor trailer. There is also a traffic backlog going northbound. The highway is closed until further notice. Submitted...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner on scene of incident at Route 447 in Price Twp.
The Monroe County Coroner is on scene at an incident in Monroe County Tuesday night. Crews responded to Route 447 in Price Township. The coroner did not confirm any other details of the incident.
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
skooknews.com
State Police Warn Ashland and Girardville Residents About Increase in Burglaries
The Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents of Ashland and Girardville about an uptick in burglaries recently. According to the Frackville Barracks, Troopers have received multiple reports from residents from both boroughs about overnight burglaries over the last month. Police say the suspects are pushing in air conditioners to gain...
local21news.com
Monroe County child burned; Man charged with aggravated assault
HAMILTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A Monroe County man has been charged with aggravated assault of a child. On January 20, an investigation was requested by Children and Youth Services after a two-year-old child was noticed with severe burns on both of his hands. Pennsylvania State Police investigated to...
Coroner IDs man whose body was in Lehigh River in Easton
The Northampton County coroner on Tuesday afternoon identified the 56-year-old man whose body was recovered Saturday night from the Lehigh River in Easton. Wade R. Leathers, who was from Tennessee but was recently homeless in the city, died from drowning, Coroner Zachary Lysek told lehighvalleylive.com. The death was ruled an accident, Lysek said.
Easton Woman Wanted For Retail Theft
PALMER, PA- The Palmer Police Department has put out an arrest warrant for Dawn Marie...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man who drowned in Lehigh River
EASTON, Pa. – The Northampton County Coroner has identified the man whose body was recovered from the Lehigh River over the weekend. 56-year-old Wade Leathers, of Tennessee, was pulled from the river, County Coroner Zach Lysek said. The cause of death was drowning, and the manner was ruled accidental.
Police Searching For Assault Suspect
PALMER, PA- The Palmer Police Department is searching for Vincent Arnold. There is currently a...
WOLF
Church in Schuylkill County was broken into; Police seek suspect
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who broke into a church. On Monday, August 1 before 8 PM, the Grace Evangelical Free Church on Graeff Street in Cressona Borough contacted police for a report of a burglary. A...
