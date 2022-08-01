Police release fatal crash details

Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville are searching for a pair of men they say assaulted a woman at Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township. Police say the woman was moving away from her vehicle in a nearby parking stall when she was attacked by two men in dark clothing and masks at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday. The men fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to a police statement.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO