‘Upset’ neighbor shoots 8 people, killing 2, over blocked driveway, Michigan cops say

Michigan Boy Dies After Mother Shoots Him and Then Herself—Police
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast described the incident as a "nightmare," as police continue with their investigation.
Mich. Mom Is Stabbed to Death While 3 Children Were Home Before Suspect Husband Allegedly Fled
Police in Michigan are investigating the stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman killed inside her Olive Township home while her three small children were present. Quinn Arielle Hallacy's children — a 7-year-old and two 10-year-olds — were not hurt in the fatal attack, which unfolded Monday evening, according to stations WOOD-TV, WXMI and WZZM.
"Hero" police officer and suspect both killed in Detroit shooting
A police officer and a suspect were both killed in a shooting on Detroit's west side, authorities said Wednesday night. The officer was fatally shot at about 7:40 p.m. local time after police responded to a report of shots fired. Police then came upon a suspect who had exited a building armed with a gun, according to the Detroit Police Department. Four officers opened fire on the suspect, striking him multiple times.
A shooting in Detroit that left 2 people dead and 6 injured started after a parking dispute, police say
Two people were killed and six were injured while attending a birthday party at a Detroit home early Sunday after a man upset over a parking dispute allegedly opened fire on the group, police said.
Drive-by shooting in Detroit hits 2-year-old girl
A 2-year-old girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Tuesday. Police say the child, who has not been identified, was in a vehicle with three adults when a silver Jeep pulled forward and its occupants opened fire. The girl was struck under her arm, according to WXYZ Detroit.
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Michigan family found dead after being denied protection order against husband
A Michigan woman and her family were found dead two weeks after she was denied a protection order against him. The judge said there was “insufficient evidence of immediate or irreparable injury, loss or damage.” The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. WPBN’s Ireland Viscount reports.July 14, 2022.
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Boy dies after falling off floating structure at Michigan camp
A 10-year-old boy died after a fall while playing in the middle of a lake in Michigan. Carson Dunn, 10, was playing at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday, 6 July, when he fell and later died. Michigan State Police responded to the camp — located approximately 40 miles north of Detroit — after they received a call that a child had fallen from a piece of equipment located in the camp's lake.
Upset driver arrested for speeding 131 mph on I-696 while trying to track down wife
A 30-year-old man from Eastpointe was arrested for reckless driving after reaching 131 mph on Interstate 696 Sunday night. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, the upset driver was trying to track down his wife. This was the third arrest made for speeding and aggressive driving overnight. ...
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
Michigan Has Banned the Death Penalty for Nearly 180 Years, Yet Its Last Execution Was Only 84 Years Ago
Michigan abolished the death penalty well over a century ago. How is it, then, that an execution - the state's last - was only 84 years ago this month?. Michigan gained its statehood in 1837, and ten years later, abolished the death penalty. That ban stood for 91 years, until Anthony "Tony" Chebatoris came to Midland. He was a Russian-born bank robber who has the distinct title of being Michigan's only execution in the past - almost - two centuries.
A co-pilot died after ‘exiting’ a small plane midflight. There’s now a mystery around what happened
Investigators are continuing to probe what exactly occurred in the skies above North Carolina to ascertain how a 23-year-old co-pilot took off for a work-related flight — and never landed. A small twin-engine plane with two co-pilots on board made an emergency landing Friday afternoon at Raleigh-Durham International Airport...
2nd arrest for state trooper
A state trooper arrested this week on assault charges in Vernon is now facing additional charges. Jaime Solis was already charged with assaulting a victim in the presence of a child.
Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email
July 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he won a $139,221 prize from the Michigan Lottery, despite believing that the initial email notifying him of his victory was a scam. The 32-year-old man from Oakland County, Mich., chose to remain anonymous, but said on Thursday that the money "couldn't have come at a better time."
2 people killed by driver fleeing police in South L.A. were unhoused
L.A. County coroner's officials identified the victims as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43. The driver struck what appeared to be an encampment.
Iman Shumpert Reportedly Arrested For Felony Weed Possession: See Mugshot Photo
Iman Shumpert has been arrested. The former NBA star, 32, was reportedly found with a “sizeable” amount of marijuana while traveling through the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday, July 30, per PEOPLE. The outlet also published his mugshot on Wednesday, August 3, which can be seen below. The cannabis was found in his backpack by TSA screeners at security, who reported a “green leafy substance” to police. Authorities then responded at approximately 2:40 p.m, confirming 6.12 ounces of marijuana was present after running an on-site mobile test. The Brooklyn Nets player also admitted to possessing marijuana before being placed under arrest and transported to the airport jail, per the publication.
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Ashlynn Southerland
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.Ashlynn Southerland was last seen by her family on July 30. Police said her last known potential location was at a movie theater in Bridgeville on Aug. 2.Police said she is known to spend time in Brookline, Beechview and Dormont. She also may be in Mt. Lebanon. "Her phone is turned off and she may be in the company of adult males," officials said. She is 5-foot-1 with black hair and blue eyes. She has a scar under her right eye.Anyone with information can call 412-323-7141 or 412-323-7800.
