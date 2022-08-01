'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe

spectrumlocalnews.com
Mystery solved! Strange creatures found on North Carolina beach identified
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina museum workers have identified some strange creatures they found recently. Back in July, members of the turtle patrol team with the Cape Lookout National Seashore found the creatures on the coast next to a log covered in barnacles. Last week, researchers with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences […]
Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller
Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima
North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The atomic bomb, carried by the Enola Gay, was dropped over Hiroshima, Japan, effectively ending World War II. One of the men on board that plane was a North Carolina native. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
Navy seaman from North Carolina lost overboard, U.S. Navy confirms
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A native North Carolina seaman was lost overboard in the Baltic Sea, according to the U.S. Navy. David "Dee" Spearman was assigned to USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) and was lost overboard on Monday while operating in the Baltic Sea. Spearman reported to Arleigh Burke in...
Hurricane forecast lowered – but don’t relax in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The people at Colorado State University who predict hurricanes and their severity are out with a new forecast that lowers the number of storms expected by Nov. 30 but doesn’t make coast residents in North Carolina feel much safer. CSU’s Tropical Weather & Climate Research team now forecasts 18 named storms […]
N.C. nature preserve, site of the worst onshore fuel spill in the U.S., still closed 2 years later
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Oehler Nature Preserve sits on a clean, winding two-lane road just north of Charlotte. Subdivisions with new single-family homes surround one side. The North Prong Clark Creek runs along the back of the wooded preserves. Along the road, there are signs of construction. Orange cones and flags, some equipment is visible around the gravel access roads. Signs along the front of the preserve read: “Closed to the public.”
Beachgoers beware: Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at North Carolina beaches
North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s storm drains. The saltwater...
Protecting a homeland: New houses threaten ancient ones
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Finding Native American village sites within the U.S. is very rare, but one recently discovered in Johnston County could be in danger. Artifacts and burial mounds in Clayton, N.C. point to the ancient existence of the Tuscarora tribe. The former native village site is part...
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
Cities across North Carolina pledge to save endangered monarch butterflies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. The National Wildlife Federation said the number of monarchs has dropped by approximately 90% or more over the...
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
Fight At North Carolina Track Meet Results In Injuries
Now why in the world are y’all at the babies’ track meet fighting? A fight went down at a North Carolina track meet that resulted in injuries. There were reports of a loud noise. Police determined no shots were fired, instead, a fight broke out and all hell broke loose. The fight was sure an uncomfortable situation. So much so that the AAU Junior Olympic track meet was shut down. It resumed yesterday with a very different, yet secure scene.
Four of the Friendliest Restaurants to Visit In Fayetteville
Recently I had lunch at Cracker Barrel, off the Cedar Creek exit in Fayetteville, and it was one of the friendliest restaurant experiences I’ve had. I can honestly say that the positive energy, and most importantly the huge smiles that the staff and those eating lunch had, was incredible. I have never seen anything quite like it.
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
Go-Go BBQ Festival brings meats, beats to Festival Park
Wide Range Entertainment Group wants to show the people of Fayetteville a good time. On Aug. 13, the Fayetteville, North Carolina Go-Go BBQ Festival promises a day of fun, good food and live music in Festival Park from 2 to 8 p.m. The music festival-style event, sponsored by Brotha’s BBQ...
OPINION: North Carolina climate change deniers owe the world an apology
As you’ve no doubt noticed, our state, nation and planet are experiencing yet another summer of record heat and intense storms. As scientists have been explaining and predicting for decades, climate change resulting from greenhouse-gas-driven global warming is altering weather patterns and spurring big and deeply problematic changes in the Earth’s environment.
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
Chapel Hill battalion chief talks pet heat danger
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It's hot, and it may get even hotter. Hot temperatures are a good reminder to leave pets at home and not inside your vehicle. Chapel Hill Fire Department Battalion Chief David Sasser says his firefighters typically respond to incidents involving pets in hot cars. This...
Tegu lizards -- a large, invasive species -- are now illegal to buy or sell in North Carolina
It is now illegal to buy, sell or release an Argentine Black and White Tegu lizard in North Carolina.
