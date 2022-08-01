Why Global Payments (GPN) Is Buying EVO Payments (EVOP) In $4 Billion Deal

pulse2.com
Related
pulse2.com
Why TD Bank Group (TD) Is Buying Cowen (COWN) In A $1.3 Billion Deal
TD Bank Group (TD) is buying Cowen Inc. (COWN) in a $1.3 billion deal. These are the details. TD Bank Group (TD) and Cowen Inc. (COWN) recently announced a definitive agreement for TD to buy Cowen in an all-cash transaction valued at US$1.3 billion, or US$39 for each share of Cowen common stock. Through this deal, TD Securities will accelerate its long-term growth strategy in the U.S. by acquiring a high-quality and rapidly growing investment bank with outstanding talent and highly complementary products and services.
pulse2.com
Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Stock: Why It Surged Over 35% Today
The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a report from Bloomberg that the company is attracting takeover interest.
pulse2.com
Why Marpai (MRAI) Is Buying Maestro Health For $22.1 Million
Marpai announced it is buying Maestro Health for $22.1 million. This is why. Marpai – an AI-technology company focused on the Third-Party Administrator (TPA) market supporting self-funded employer health plans – announced it has signed a definitive agreement to buy Maestro Health, a leading TPA servicing over 80 self-insured employers, based in Chicago, Illinois.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
pulse2.com
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock: $201 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) recently received a $201 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) recently received a $201 price target from Citi. And Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Wuensch...
Open Text (OTEX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
OTEX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
pulse2.com
Univar Solutions (UNVR) Q2 2022 Financial Results / Guidance Raised
Univar Solutions (UNVR) recently announced its Q2 2022 financial results. These are the details. Univar Solutions (UNVR) recently announced its Q2 2022 financial results. Below are the highlights:. — Strong net income of $162.9 million was 6.3 percent higher than the $153.2 million reported in the prior-year second quarter. Adjusted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pulse2.com
Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock: Why It Surged Over 20% Today
The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to FF Top Holding LLC (FF Top), a major shareholder of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), and FFIE executed a non-binding term sheet for a proposed convertible term loan facility of FFIE on August 1, consisting of potential senior secured convertible notes in a potential principal amount of up to $600 million (the proposed financing).
pulse2.com
EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock: $48 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of EQT Corporation (EQT) recently received a $48 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of EQT Corporation (EQT) recently received a $48 price target from Citi. And Citi analyst Paul Diamond initiated coverage of EQT Corporation with a “Buy” rating. Diamond adjusted...
pulse2.com
Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) Stock: Why It Surged 45.83%
The stock price of Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) surged by 45.83% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) – a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders – surged by 45.83% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to NeuroOne Medical Technologies announcing that the company entered into an amendment to its Exclusive Development and Distribution Agreement with Zimmer Biomet that will provide the company with a $3.5 million accelerated payment within 10 business days which relates to certain milestone payments.
pulse2.com
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Stock: Why It Increased Over 2.9% Today
The stock price of SS&C Technologies (SSNC) increased by over 2.9% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of SS&C Technologies (SSNC) increased by over 2.9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to SS&C Technologies announcing that as part of the company’s long-term strategy to maximize stockholder value, its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program – which will enable SS&C Technologies to repurchase up to $1 billion in aggregate of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock.
RTL Group Increases Revenue to $3.3 Billion Despite Macro Uncertainties, But First-Half Profits Slide
Click here to read the full article. Bertelsmann’s Luxembourg-based media giant RTL Group, which owns Fremantle, has declared revenue of €3.26 billion ($3.35 billion) for the first half of 2022, a growth of 9% from the corresponding period in 2021. The RTL Group has interests in 56 television channels, eight streaming services and 36 radio stations. The group’s content business, Fremantle, is one of the world’s largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content, including “American Idol,” “Britain’s Got Talent” and “The X Factor.” Revenue at Fremantle was up 8% to €983 million. Adjusted group earnings before interest, taxes, and...
pulse2.com
Charter (CHTR) Stock: $560 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $560 price target from Pivotal Research. These are the details. The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $560 price target from Pivotal Research. And Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Wlodarczak adjusted...
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BCRX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
pulse2.com
Carnival (CCL) Stock: $20 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Carnival (CCL) recently received a $20 price target from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of Carnival (CCL) recently received a $20 price target from Stifel. And Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Wieczynski adjusted the rating after...
pulse2.com
Expedia (EXPE) Stock: $130 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Expedia (EXPE) recently received a $130 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Expedia (EXPE) recently received a $130 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Horowitz noted...
pulse2.com
Intuitive (ISRG) Stock: $285 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Intuitive (ISRG) recently received a $285 price target from RBC Capital. These are the details. The shares of Intuitive (ISRG) recently received a $285 price target from RBC Capital. And RBC Capital analyst Shagun Singh is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Singh adjusted...
Schrödinger, Inc. (SDGR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SDGR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
pulse2.com
Tupperware Brands (TUP) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) announced the Q2 2022 earnings results before the market opened yesterday. These are the details. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) announced the Q2 2022 earnings results before the market opened yesterday. Below are the highlights:. Q2 2022 Financial Summary. — Net sales were $340.4 million,...
Comments / 0