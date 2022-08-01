Massachusetts Sports Betting Bill Awaits Governor’s Signature

wbsm.com
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Attorney General Healey urges appeals court involving transgender boy suing concerning bathroom use
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general in filing a brief in support of a 13-year-old transgender boy who is suing his school district for banning him from using the boys’ bathrooms. According to the announcement, the boy is from...
Fill-in Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee could lose Sept. 13 Democratic primary: Poll
According to a new poll, Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea continues to hold her lead over incumbent Gov. Dan McKee as the Democratic primary for governor enters its final six weeks.
wamc.org
Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms
The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
These 5 Cities in Massachusetts Have the Most Bizarre Names
Every state has some pretty unique names for cities. Some are certainly more bizarre than others. Given the region of the U.S. that Massachusetts is located in, along with the history of the state, it's really no surprise there would be some towns that would have some not-so-common names. What towns come to mind that you can think of?
Massachusetts tax relief: Baker sidesteps accusations from House Speaker over lack of communication
Gov. Charlie Baker waved aside accusations Wednesday lobbed by House Speaker Ron Mariano that his administration remained mum on an obscure state statute that upended $1 billion in tax relief to Bay Staters earlier this week on Beacon Hill. Baker, a Republican, insinuated that lawmakers should not have been caught...
No Tax Rebate Checks for Struggling Massachusetts Taxpayers
The Massachusetts Legislative session ended on Monday morning without lawmakers voting on tax relief for beleaguered taxpayers who would argue they could use a break about now. Legislators pulled an all-nighter Sunday into Monday before gaveling the session to a close. Lawmakers are back in the district campaigning for re-election,...
WBUR
Geoff Diehl, a pro-Trump Republican, hopes to ride red wave into Mass. governor’s office
Republican Geoff Diehl has charted an unlikely path to the governor's office in Massachusetts. The former state representative is running as a pro-Trump candidate in a state so blue that residents voted against the former president by a 2-1 margin. Twice. Diehl's last attempt to win statewide office did not...
A who’s who of Mass. power players were all at the same Cape wedding
Among those involved in the star-studded ceremony were Gov. Charlie Baker and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officiating. Former NYPD commissioner William Bratton as a co-best man. A speech during the ceremony by Patriots owner Robert Kraft. That was the scene over the weekend on Cape Cod,...
This is the Best Miniature Golf Course in Massachusetts (photos)
One thing I loved as a kid and still do is playing miniature golf. Though I was never great at it which is probably because I approach playing miniature golf like a bull in a china closet, I still have a lot of fun doing it. Of course in the Berkshires, I have enjoyed playing minigolf over the years whether it was in North Adams, Lanesborough, or Great Barrington In addition, my family and I would always partake in miniature golf when we were on vacation be it in Wildwood, New Jersey, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, or Lake George, NY. I hope to someday partake in Kiss miniature golf in Las Vegas.
universalhub.com
Nazis try to get on the ballot in Massachusetts - but may not have collected enough signatures
Today's the deadline to file enough signatures statewide to get a place on the November ballot; Ploss said Sunday she doesn't think she'll have enough. Her would-be lieutenant-governor candidate, Jim Rizoli, is a "proud" Holocaust denier who used to froth about Brazilian immigrants in Framingham but now concentrates on hating Jews and she's assisted by a woman she calls her "minister of Third Reich Advocacy."
Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?
When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
WCVB
Massachusetts lawmakers OK $11 billion infrastructure bill, adopt Soldier's Home changes as session nears end
BOSTON — With the final hours ticking down on the legislative session, Massachusetts lawmakers on Sunday sent a bill to Gov. Charlie Baker authorizing $11 billion in spending for transportation infrastructure and agreed to the governor's amendment to a bill implementing reforms at the state's soldiers' homes. The transportation...
McKee calls for relief after RI Energy proposes 47% rate hike
Rhode Island Energy — previously known as National Grid — proposed a 47 percent rate increase last month.
This Weird Massachusetts Law Takes Aim at Annoying Nighttime Habit
The laws in Massachusetts are vast and cover all aspects of life. It’s safe to say that some of the laws are strange and unusual. At some point in the 234 years that Massachusetts has been a state, lawmakers decided to put several laws into action that will leave you scratching your head, and one, in particular, seems to be a complete invasion of privacy.
These Massachusetts cities are expected to feel over 100 degrees on Thursday
Oppressive summer heat will return to Massachusetts to close the week, bringing temperatures in the 90s to communities across the state. But adding a heavy amount of moisture to the air, some cities could at times feel as hot as 105 degrees. The burst of heat and humidity comes roughly...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Enjoy Famous Cousins Maine Lobster at This Western Massachusetts Winery
Summer is in full swing here in The Berkshires and just because it's August doesn't mean the season is over. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking...
TikTok Shows a Perfect Monthly Forecast of Massachusetts Weather
Forecasts are not always the easiest to predict. I am no meteorologist, so I can't pretend to be some sort of weather expert. Given the fact that it can tough to predict what the weather is going to be from hour-to-hour, day-to-day, week-to-week, or even month-to-month, it seems like there is someone on TikTok who found exactly what we can expect from our typical forecast in Massachusetts.
Look Up! Fearless Paratroopers Fill Rhode Island Skies This Saturday
If you're driving through South County, Rhode Island, this weekend and see hundreds of paratroopers dropping from the skies, it's not a military invasion. It's the long-awaited return of Rhode Island Leapfest, hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard. Never heard of Leapfest? Well, it is an annual international competition...
