James Bond's Actual Omega Seamaster Watch Can Now Be Yours

www.gearpatrol.com
Related
From an Aston Martin DB5 to a 007 Jet Boat: A Treasure Trove of James Bond Memorabilia Is Heading to Auction
Click here to read the full article. You’ll soon be able to buy in one place everything you ever needed to be James Bond. Christie’s and Eon Pictures will celebrate 60 years of the super spy’s big screen exploits by holding an unprecedented auction of 007-related memorabilia in September. Collectors and Bond super fans will get their chance to bid on coveted items from every era of the beloved franchise, including an Aston Martin DB5 stunt car, multiple Omega timepieces and some particularly memorable props. The two-part sale will see a total of 60 lots go up for bid, making it the...
MotorAuthority
Stunt vehicles from James Bond movie "No Time To Die" head to auction
A handful of Jaguar and Land Rover stunt cars from the James Bond film "No Time To Die" will be auctioned off by Christie's in London on September 28, with some of the sales benefiting charity causes. The lots include a Land Rover Defender 110 used during an off-road chase...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Only 5 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupes Are Believed to Exist. Now One Is Up for Grabs.
Click here to read the full article. Back in the days of Miami Vice-era excess, life occasionally imitated art. Consider the case of one enthusiast who tracked down a Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe he just had to have. After acquiring the rare-as-hen’s-teeth two-door from Andy Cohen of Beverly Hills Motoring, he embarked on a road trip to Las Vegas and promptly got stopped for speeding—no surprise, given the coupe’s autobahn-burning 6.0-liter V-8. In any other decade, a speeding violation might have been the end of the story. But in the spirit of the sordid ‘80s, illicit substances were discovered during...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gear Patrol
These Limited-Edition, Upcycled Chalk Bags Are a Great Upgrade for Your Climbing Kit
Fringe is in. Once relegated to an off-beat corner of the outdoor world, in the last 20 years, (and much more noticeably in the last three), climbing has reached meteoric numbers. In 2019, more than 2 million Americans climbed outside, according to a 2020 report from the Outdoor Foundation. And post-pandemic, the numbers are continuing to climb (pun intended).
Gear Patrol
How Sneakers Are Finally Fetching Art-Like Prices
There have always been sneakers that sell for astronomical amounts. On StockX, someone is asking for $257,000 in exchange for a size 9 Nike MAG Back to the Future. A size 11 Nike Dunk SB Low Paris could fetch even more: $356,000, if the seller gets its ask. Pairs like...
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Product News Done Right
Tiffany & Co is teaming up with blockchain tech company Chain to offer CyptoPunk owners a solid, bejeweled version of their ‘punks.’ Each piece will run as a unique 18 karat (rose or yellow) gold pendant set with at least 30 gemstones or diamonds. Initially inspired by the CyptoPunk chain Tiffany & Co. Executive Alexandre Arnault –– and son of Bernard Arnault –– designed himself, the series will be limited to 250 pieces; with each pendant selling for 30ETH (~$50,000). However, today there are nearly 10,000 CryptoPunks in existence. Pricing for the NFT has fluctuated from $77,000 to $23.7 million over the years, though minting was initially free for anyone with an ETH wallet. Today, the cheapest CryptoPunk costs 74.69 ETH (~$124,000). So while a matching pendant will surely be a splurge – it certainly won’t be what breaks the bank.
Why 'The Gray Man' cast Bollywood star Dhanush in the film and kept his character alive: 'We were not interested in him playing a one-off character'
"The Gray Man" may feature Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, but Dhanush has a scene-stealing role in the film. The Russos tell Insider why they cast him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gear Patrol
Drake, a Long-Time Streetwear Star, Just Went Full GORP
Drake's music videos have always been elaborate — even a little over-the-top. In one, for his song "God's Plan," he gave away nearly $1 million — $996,631.90, to be exact — to fans. In another, for his song "Falling Back," he married, uh, three dozen women. In...
This Limited-Edition Oris Watch Is a High-Flying Timepiece for a Noble Cause
Some watches claim to tell a story. Others boast an intricate legacy. For Oris, their newest release tackles something much larger: “change for the better,” with a little help from humanitarian organization Wings of Hope. The Swiss watchmakers have teamed up with the twice-Nobel Peace Prize-nominated non-profit for a set of exclusive timepiece releases — the Wings of Hope Limited Edition and the Wings of Hope Limited Edition Gold — designed to support the shared aeronautical mission of bringing medical aid to underserved and underprivileged communities worldwide.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
Jennifer Lopez Nails Date Night In A Flowing Black Dress And PVC Heels While Honeymooning With Ben Affleck In Paris
What could be more perfect for summer date nights than a little black dress? The ever-so-stylish Jennifer Lopez just showed us how it’s done in a stunning silk LBD from Italian label Forte Forte for her latest outing with husband Ben Affleck in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rare Porsche GT3 RS With Just 5k Miles on Bring A Trailer
It's crazy that this car came out as early at 2007. We all know that Porsche has done some crazy things in the European automotive world recently. From sub-three-second 0-60 mph times to some of the wildest styling cues available on the motorized market. However, these incredible innovations are not strictly limited to models made within the last 10 years. This particular vehicle is an excellent example of that as it sports styling and performance you might expect today, but in reality, it was built in 2007. So what makes this Porsche such an excellent option for any car collector passionate about speed?
CARS・
Comments / 0