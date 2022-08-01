ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old surfer saves man bitten by shark at Florida beach

By Rachel Tucker
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was reportedly bitten by a shark at Jacksonville Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to a witness.

According to a First Coast News report , a 16-year-old surfer said she heard screams and rushed into action. She paddled over to the man in distress, had him grab onto her surfboard and helped him get to shore.

Shark sightings get more common at New York beaches

The teenager told First Coast News that the man’s foot was “dangling” and there was “a lot of blood”. Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Lifeguards told First Coast News that they responded to a “traumatic injury” in the area. Hicks said that she believed it was a shark.

First Coast News did not report any updates on the victim’s condition.

Multiple sharks were captured on camera splashing just feet away from the shore in nearby Neptune Beach that same afternoon.

