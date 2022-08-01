A small town in Washington state was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire that burned a half-dozen homes, as crews in California made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year.In Washington, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook early Thursday afternoon that residents of Lind needed to flee due to the encroaching flames.“At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.Later Thursday, Sheriff Dale Wagner said six homes had burned as well as eight other structures. With the help of state and...

LIND, WA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO