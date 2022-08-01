Wisconsin administers over 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, DHS says

www.news8000.com
Daily Telegram
COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin
SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin tacks on 76 new hospitalizations from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,571,038 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,235 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,571,0381,569,411 (+1,599) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,293 (64.6%)3,768,992 (64.6%) Fully...
Wisconsin receives first payment from national opioid settlement
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin received its first payment as part of a settlement with major opioid distributors Monday. The Department of Health Services announced that it received over $6 million from the National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement, an agreement by three drug distribution companies as well as Johnson & Johnson to pay tens of billions of dollars to states over the next 18 years.
Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses
Every year, Wisconsin is forced to spend hundreds of millions of dollars rebuilding and repairing infrastructure damaged or destroyed due to extreme weather conditions. This is growing worse because of climate change and unfortunately, these impacts are felt first and worst by communities of color, tribal nations and low-income communities. On Earth Day, Gov. Tony […] The post Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
SNAP Schedule: Wisconsin QUEST Card FoodShare Benefits for August 2022
SNAP helps boost the food budget of low-income households across the U.S. FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Benefits are...
cwbradio.com
Three New Transmission Lines Will Cross Wisconsin
(Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the board...
Wisconsin elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials decided Wednesday not to recommend that prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and others on a state website to fraudulently obtain their absentee ballots. The Wisconsin Elections Commission also deadlocked on a Republican commissioner’s proposal...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Elections Commission will assist with investigation of fraudulent absentee ballot requests
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voted to assist authorities as they investigate a Racine County man who admitted he committed voter fraud in order to prove a point. But the commission won't formally recommend charges in the case at the moment, saying it's not within their legal authority to take that step.
news8000.com
3 Minnesota agencies probe deaths of 2,500 fish on Rush Creek near Lewiston
LEWISTON, Minn. (WKBT) — Three Minnesota state agencies are investigating the deaths of about 2,500 fish, including nearly 1,900 brown trout on Rush Creek near Lewiston. The fish kill was reported on July 26, according to a news release Wednesday from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture.
DNR finds 98% of Wisconsin’s public water systems met health standards
MADISON, Wis. — The vast majority of Madison’s public water systems met health-based standards last year. 98% of the state’s public water systems were up to code, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The DNR released its Annual Drinking Water Report Monday, highlighting the regulator’s efforts to keep water safe during the pandemic.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Attorney General Reaches Agreement With Frontier Communications
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection have reached an agreement with Frontier Communications to address concerns with the company’s advertising of internet access speeds and landline telephone service. The agreement resulted from an investigation by DATCP and Wisconsin Department of...
Investigator who floated decertification later backed off
The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Republican race for Wisconsin governor; Mike Pence casts endorsement
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - It's Trump versus Pence in Wisconsin. Days away from the August primary, the Republican race for governor has competing endorsements. Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned alongside Rebecca Kleefisch on Wednesday, Aug. 3. "Wisconsin and America need Rebecca Kleefisch to be the next governor of the great...
nbc15.com
Election guide: What to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Primary Election
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for Wisconsin’s 2022 Primary Election. NBC15 has you covered with a voter guide on what to bring to the polls, where to find your polling place and how to turn in an absentee ballot. Where and...
Pence touts Wisconsin GOP governor candidate Kleefisch
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned Wednesday with his pick in battleground Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial primary, calling Rebecca Kleefisch “a proven conservative” as she faces an opponent endorsed by Donald Trump. Trump plans to hold a rally Friday for Tim Michels just...
Tim Michels spends $12 million on Wisconsin governor run
Republican Tim Michels has spent nearly $1 million a week, for a total of nearly $12 million of his own money, in his run for Wisconsin governor.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Primary Election Next Week Tuesday, August 9th
Next Tuesday is the August 9th Primary Election in Wisconsin. It’s important for voters to remember that in the primary you can only vote for one party. For example, if you choose Republican, you can’t vote for any democratic candidates. If you do, your ballot will be tossed out.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin attorney general race; GOP candidates weigh in on issues
MILWAUKEE - The Republican candidates for Wisconsin attorney general are weighing in on the key issues in the race – just one week ahead of the August primary. Those include how to fight crime – and what to do with the state's abortion ban. The winner of the...
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed
These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
