Wisconsin State

Wisconsin administers over 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, DHS says

 2 days ago
Daily Telegram

COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin

SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin tacks on 76 new hospitalizations from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,571,038 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,235 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,571,0381,569,411 (+1,599) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,293 (64.6%)3,768,992 (64.6%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin receives first payment from national opioid settlement

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin received its first payment as part of a settlement with major opioid distributors Monday. The Department of Health Services announced that it received over $6 million from the National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement, an agreement by three drug distribution companies as well as Johnson & Johnson to pay tens of billions of dollars to states over the next 18 years.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses

Every year, Wisconsin is forced to spend hundreds of millions of dollars rebuilding and repairing infrastructure damaged or destroyed due to extreme weather conditions. This is growing worse because of climate change and unfortunately, these impacts are felt first and worst by communities of color, tribal nations and low-income communities. On Earth Day, Gov. Tony […] The post Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Three New Transmission Lines Will Cross Wisconsin

(Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the board...
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

3 Minnesota agencies probe deaths of 2,500 fish on Rush Creek near Lewiston

LEWISTON, Minn. (WKBT) — Three Minnesota state agencies are investigating the deaths of about 2,500 fish, including nearly 1,900 brown trout on Rush Creek near Lewiston. The fish kill was reported on July 26, according to a news release Wednesday from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture.
LEWISTON, MN
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Attorney General Reaches Agreement With Frontier Communications

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection have reached an agreement with Frontier Communications to address concerns with the company’s advertising of internet access speeds and landline telephone service. The agreement resulted from an investigation by DATCP and Wisconsin Department of...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Republican race for Wisconsin governor; Mike Pence casts endorsement

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - It's Trump versus Pence in Wisconsin. Days away from the August primary, the Republican race for governor has competing endorsements. Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned alongside Rebecca Kleefisch on Wednesday, Aug. 3. "Wisconsin and America need Rebecca Kleefisch to be the next governor of the great...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Primary Election Next Week Tuesday, August 9th

Next Tuesday is the August 9th Primary Election in Wisconsin. It’s important for voters to remember that in the primary you can only vote for one party. For example, if you choose Republican, you can’t vote for any democratic candidates. If you do, your ballot will be tossed out.
WISCONSIN STATE

