Knoxville Police Soon will no Longer Respond to Certain Non-Injury Accidents

Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut man was arrested for reckless driving Tuesday after receiving calls about a man brake checking cars, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Clinton Reaves, 72, was arrested on I-640 near the Western Avenue ramp. Witnesses reportedly told officers that they had seen...
Police ID stabbing victim
Police have identified a man who was stabbed to death this week in an East Knoxville apartment, bringing the number of homicides in the city limits this year to 20. William Burris, 53, lived in the second-floor apartment at 128 North Bertrand Street where police were called about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Collision, shots fired at Knoxville business prompts investigation
A police investigation is underway at a northeast Knoxville business after multiple shots were fired at its storefront and police witnessed a compact SUV had collided into it before taking off early Wednesday morning.
Campbell County deputy on leave after video of possible K-9 abuse surfaces
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins has placed an officer on leave after a video the sheriff’s office said is at least three years old surfaced online which appears to show possible abuse of a K-9. WATE has reviewed the video which shows two officers with a K-9. One of the […]
Car crashes into home; one person injured
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It was quite a unique site; a car inside a home, and the path it traveled to enter the home was rather lengthy. Around 1:30 pm Wednesday, first responders from La Follette Fire and Police along with the Campbell County EMS responded to the accident in the 1100 block of Loop Road, not far from the Tennessee Avenue-Loop and Claiborne Roads split.
Woman dies after I-40, Pellissippi interchange crash in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department says a woman who was the driver in a single-vehicle crash and fire Wednesday morning has died from her injuries. According to KPD spokesman Scott Erland, at around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 3, KPD officers responded to a single-car crash on Pellissippi Parkway near I-40, and based on the investigation that was conducted at the scene, the involved vehicle was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the ramp to I-40 East when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
10Listens: TN law requires car crashes to be reported to the state, not for officers to be sent to all crashes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department announced Monday that starting on September 1, officers would not respond to most non-injury car crashes. Some viewers reached out and asked WBIR if the decision violated state law, specifically TN Code § 55-10-106 and TN Code § 55-12-104 which require car crashes to be reported to state leaders and for drivers to immediately notify local law enforcement agencies if they are involved in most crashes.
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
15 arrested across 7 East Tennessee counties in TBI, DEA drug bust
Meth, heroin, more than 300 marijuana plants and roughly $40,000 in counterfeit currency were seized across 7 East Tennessee counties in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation operation that led to 15 felony arrests.
Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
Knoxville man sentenced for providing gun to Anthony Thompson Jr.
A Knoxville man was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday for providing a handgun to Anthony Thompson Jr., the 17-year-old student fatally shot by police at a Knoxville high school last year while in possession of the weapon.
Armed Felon Accused of Pointing Gun at Blount County Deputy in Custody after Helicopter Search
An armed felon accused of pointing a gun at a Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy is taken into custody after a helicopter search. Officials with the sheriff’s office say a Blount County deputy walked up to 18 year-old Quinn Rayder at the Hamilton Crossing Shopping Center in Alcoa last night (Tuesday) . When Rayder saw the deputy, authorities sayhe pointed his gun at them and then ran away.
Knoxville Fire Department Officials are Investigating to Determine if a House Fire was Caused by Lightening
The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating a house fire to determine if lightning caused the fire. Crews responding to Sanford Road last night (Wednesday) and discovered that the exterior portion of a home was on fire. The fire was quickly put out but the home has significant damage. No one...
What to do if you get in a car crash amid Knoxville Police changes
Changes are coming to the Knoxville Police Department as the agency prepares to no longer respond to certain non-injury car accidents.
KPD: Man killed in stabbing at East Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating after someone stabbed and killed a man Tuesday morning. The Knoxville Police Department said officers arrived at 128 North Bertrand Street around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call that a man had been assaulted and stabbed. Police found the victim inside...
BCSO finds 18-year-old following brief manhunt after they say he pulled a gun on a deputy
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for an 18-year-old Tuesday evening after he pulled a gun on a deputy and ran away near the Hamilton Crossing Shopping Center in Alcoa. Authorities said a deputy saw Quinn Gabriel Rayder, 18, in the parking lot...
