School District of Beloit receives grants for out-of-school programming

www.wclo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wclo.com
Beloit School District Selects New Interim Superintendent
The School District of Beloit will start the new school year with a new interim superintendent. Dr. Wayne Roger Anderson was approved for the position by the district’s school board during their meeting Tuesday night. Anderson, who got the job following a six-to-one vote, previously worked as superintendent to the Williams Bay and Mount Horeb Area school districts. His official start date on the job was Tuesday. The district’s former superintendent, Dr. Daniel Keyser, served as the Beloit district’s interim superintendent for eight months before he was given the permanent superintendent position in July of 2021. Keyser moved on to become the district administrator for the Stoughton Area School District last spring. The board’s president, Sean Levy, says in a press release that Anderson was selected “…because of his impressive and extensive background, experience, and skill-set.” The district’s executive director of teaching, learning and equity, Theresa Morateck will continue to serve as it superintendent designee while Anderson is working remotely.
wclo.com
Janesville School District and City of Janesville partner on transit training
The Janesville Transit System is collaborating the School District of Janesville on a bus transit training program. Transit Director Rebecca Smith says families need to register by August 12th in order to attend training at their specific school on August 17th. An additional family informational night will take place on...
spotonillinois.com
How many Winnebago County black third graders failed the 2021 state math exam?
In Winnebago County, 93 percent of black third grade students failed the 2021 state math exam. This means 93 percent of black third graders are not proficient at math, which is considered a core skill for later success in life. These students struggle with quickly adding and subtracting,... ★ FURTHER...
nbc15.com
Janesville students offered city bus training as school transportation option
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville middle and high school students will have the opportunity to learn how to use the city’s bus system to get to and from their schools, the city’s school district announced Monday. The School District of Janesville revealed a partnership with the Janesville Transit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Madison, Janesville dental practices to hold daylong free clinics
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison dental practice plans to take a day next month and offer free care for people who need it. Four Lakes Family Dental will welcome patients on Saturday, September 10, to offer a wide range of treatments at no cost and with no insurance needed.
wclo.com
Rock County officials seek resident input
Rock County officials are asking residents to take part in a survey to help identify priorities for the county over the next five years. Assistant to the County Administrator Randy Terronez says the survey is important because they’re trying to obtain info about the quality of the services they provide and what is the interaction they have with residents.
Local dental office to offer free service day next month
MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
A month from start of classes, Madison Metropolitan School District has nearly 200 teacher openings to fill
MADISON, Wis. — With just over a month until the start of the new school year, the Madison Metropolitan School District is still looking to fill nearly 200 teacher openings. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told News 3 Now Friday there are 199 teacher vacancies and 124 vacancies for non-teaching staff. So far this summer, the district has made 406 hires.
IN THIS ARTICLE
“This is clearly an attempt to suppress the vote.” Vandal steals signs from Black men’s health clinic serving as in-person absentee voting site
Aaron Perry was very excited that his Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association Men’s Health & Education Center, located on Madison’s west side adjacent to JP Hair Design, Madison’s largest Black barbershop, was hosting in-person absentee voting for the Aug. 9 primary elections. It was a unique opportunity for the hundreds of Black men who come to his center and to JP’s Hair Design every day to get involved in the political process.
Rockford’s Habitat for Humanity accepting mortgage applications
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a busy time for the Rockford area Habitat for Humanity, as the organization is now accepting mortgage applications. To apply, residents must bring a copy of their current driver’s license or photo identification card, most recent tax return (2021 or 2020), most recent pay stubs covering at least a […]
wclo.com
Registration now open for the Girls On The Run
Registration is now open for the Girls On The Run After School Program. Executive Director Christine Benedict says the program will be at three different locations in Rock County, in Beloit at McNeel Elementary, in Janesville at Harrison Elementary, and at Northside in Milton. Benedict says Girls On The Run...
WISN
Kettle Moraine school board bans pronouns and flags
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — At the Kettle Moraine School Board meeting this week, the superintendent made it clear that staff needs to leave their politics at the schoolhouse door. Superintendent Stephen Plum told board members that after legal consultation, he’s clarifying the employee code of conduct. “The expectation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest paying jobs in Janesville that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Janesville-Beloit, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wclo.com
Beloit Art Center hosts fundraiser for cancer patients
A local non-profit is looking to deliver the healing power of art to cancer patients with a fundraiser. Beloit Art Center Board Member Nancy Mayhew says a number of decorated fish are currently being auctioned off on the Beloit Auction Service website. Mayhew says the fish are currently on display...
WIFR
Pitmaster trains BBQ apprentice through community mentorship
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To Thaddeaus Denthriff its not just barbeque, its life. Cooking combines patience and discipline; core values that the award winning pitmaster world champion, Thaddeaus Denthriff teaches his employees at Little Nick’s BBQ in Rockford. It also brings people together. In the 100 Strong program, that’s...
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County. Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County.
WISN
Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas
Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
WIFR
Winnebago County GOP seeks coroner replacement
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Republican Central Committee (WCRCC) will select a GOP candidate to take over the office of coroner until the term runs out in November 2024. Prospective candidates will be interviewed by WCRCC committeepersons at a 6:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, August 9, at...
wclo.com
SHINE technology submits drug master file to FDA
A Janesville based nuclear technology company has submitted a drug master file with the F-D-A for a radio-pharmaceutical at the forefront of precision cancer treatment. General Manager for Therapeutics Chris Vessell says Shine Technologies intends to produce Lu-177 with more common materials so that they don’t have to go through countries like Russia to get the rare earth elements needed.
Comments / 0