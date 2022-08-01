Beloit Art Center hosts fundraiser for cancer patients

www.wclo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wclo.com
SHINE technology submits drug master file to FDA
A Janesville based nuclear technology company has submitted a drug master file with the F-D-A for a radio-pharmaceutical at the forefront of precision cancer treatment. General Manager for Therapeutics Chris Vessell says Shine Technologies intends to produce Lu-177 with more common materials so that they don’t have to go through countries like Russia to get the rare earth elements needed.
wclo.com
Registration now open for the Girls On The Run
Registration is now open for the Girls On The Run After School Program. Executive Director Christine Benedict says the program will be at three different locations in Rock County, in Beloit at McNeel Elementary, in Janesville at Harrison Elementary, and at Northside in Milton. Benedict says Girls On The Run...
wclo.com
School District of Beloit receives grants for out-of-school programming
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction awards close to $9 million in grants to support students in low-income area. School District of Beloit Executive Director of Teaching, Learning, and Equity, Theresa Morateck says the grants are intended to support out-of-school programming. Morateck says Todd Elementary, Fruzen Intermediate School, and McNeel...
wclo.com
Rock County officials seek resident input
Rock County officials are asking residents to take part in a survey to help identify priorities for the county over the next five years. Assistant to the County Administrator Randy Terronez says the survey is important because they’re trying to obtain info about the quality of the services they provide and what is the interaction they have with residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wclo.com
Bank of New Glarus acquires First National Bank at Darlington
The Bank of New Glarus acquires First National Bank at Darlington, which has a branch in Gratiot. President and CEO Ron Schaaf says customers of First National Bank at Darlington can expect more mortgage opportunities, more products, and more cash management services. Schaaf says the sale is contingent on regulatory...
wclo.com
Beloit School District Selects New Interim Superintendent
The School District of Beloit will start the new school year with a new interim superintendent. Dr. Wayne Roger Anderson was approved for the position by the district’s school board during their meeting Tuesday night. Anderson, who got the job following a six-to-one vote, previously worked as superintendent to the Williams Bay and Mount Horeb Area school districts. His official start date on the job was Tuesday. The district’s former superintendent, Dr. Daniel Keyser, served as the Beloit district’s interim superintendent for eight months before he was given the permanent superintendent position in July of 2021. Keyser moved on to become the district administrator for the Stoughton Area School District last spring. The board’s president, Sean Levy, says in a press release that Anderson was selected “…because of his impressive and extensive background, experience, and skill-set.” The district’s executive director of teaching, learning and equity, Theresa Morateck will continue to serve as it superintendent designee while Anderson is working remotely.
wclo.com
One injured in Beloit fire
Area fire departments join together to fight a Saturday evening blaze at a home in the city of Beloit. Town of Beloit, South Beloit and Janesville firefighters headed to the 1400 block of Sixth Street to help the City of Beloit Fire Department battle the blaze, which caused an estimated $20,000 of damage to the home. One person was taken to the hospital due to the fire, while a family displaced by the blaze is receiving aid from the Red Cross. The fire’s cause is being investigated.
wclo.com
Former Beloit man sentenced to prison in December 2020 homicide
A 36-year-old former Beloit man convicted of shooting his house mate to death in December of 2020 will spend three decades behind bars. In Rock County Court Wednesday morning Judge Karl Hanson sentenced Mario Tucker to 30 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision for second degree intentional homicide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wclo.com
Latest Rock Ready Index indicates job postings are down
The latest economic development dashboard report for Rock County indicates that the battle for staffing continues. Economic Development Manager James Otterstein says just over 30,000 jobs were posted in the second quarter of 2022 compared to just over 40,000 at the same time last year. Otterstein says employers are still...
wclo.com
Homicide suspect held on $500,000 cash bond
A Beloit homicide suspect makes his initial appearance in Rock County Court. Court Commissioner Jack Hoag set a $500,000 cash bail for 26-year-old Daemon Hanna on a charge of first degree intentional homicide Monday afternoon. Beloit Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue in March of...
wclo.com
Homicide trial of former Badger delayed to January
The family of two women who were shot to death in Janesville in February of 2020 will have to wait a little longer for justice. The jury trial of the former University of Wisconsin football player accused of killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory in a dispute over drug money, which was supposed to start Monday, has been delayed by more than five months.
wclo.com
Beloit man arrested for OWI 6th offense
A 57-year-old Beloit man is under arrest for OWI 6th offense after telling police his adult daughter had bee driving. According to the criminal complaint, the State Patrol was dispatched to the report of a truck on the side of the shoulder of I-39/90 northbound between Janesville and Beloit just after 3:00 p.m. on July 24th.
Comments / 0