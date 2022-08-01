Beloit Art Center hosts fundraiser for cancer patients

The School District of Beloit will start the new school year with a new interim superintendent. Dr. Wayne Roger Anderson was approved for the position by the district’s school board during their meeting Tuesday night. Anderson, who got the job following a six-to-one vote, previously worked as superintendent to the Williams Bay and Mount Horeb Area school districts. His official start date on the job was Tuesday. The district’s former superintendent, Dr. Daniel Keyser, served as the Beloit district’s interim superintendent for eight months before he was given the permanent superintendent position in July of 2021. Keyser moved on to become the district administrator for the Stoughton Area School District last spring. The board’s president, Sean Levy, says in a press release that Anderson was selected “…because of his impressive and extensive background, experience, and skill-set.” The district’s executive director of teaching, learning and equity, Theresa Morateck will continue to serve as it superintendent designee while Anderson is working remotely.

