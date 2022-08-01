BATB 12 Champ Meets Jeff Dechesare At ‘Es Game Of Skate 2022’

theberrics.com
Steaktage Releases ‘Junkyard’ Mega-Edit Featuring Dozens Of Heads
David Stoessel and Kameron Mayo had this outstanding video collecting dust (due to unforeseen complications) for three years but—with clips from a couple dozen of your favorite skaters—it was well worth the wait! Peep ‘Junkyard,’ featuring Ronnie Kessner, Jamie Foy, Nick Zizzo, Joe Tocco, Troy Betances, John Dilo, Kevin Love, Tyler Bolar, Christian Dufrene, Matt Skakun, Stephen Carty, Dakota Hunt, Patrick Praman, Josh Douglas, Liam McCabe, Will Gomez, Cody Jacobson, Frankie Heck, Chris Wimer, Ish Cepeda, Sam Atkins, and.
Watch All The 9-Club Lines From SLS Jacksonville Here
Street League Skateboarding recently wrapped up stop 01 of the 2022 SLS Championship Tour, and it was full of 9-Club lines. Watch Yuto Horigome, Nyjah Huston, Dashawn Jordan, Gustavo Ribeiro, Sora Shirai, and Braden Hoban get flawless in this recap, above!. Every year, Street League is a highlight for The...
Watch MTN DEW’s Recap Of ‘Unlock The Spot’ In Des Moines Here
MTN DEW‘s Unlock The Spot wrapped up its campaign at Des Moines’ Lauridsen Skatepark last week. Dew Tour opened the street course to the locals with the modifications made by California Skateparks for a free session on the customized course. The brand’s team riders Mariah Duran, Sean Malto, and Chris Colbourn were on site to hang with fans, snap selfies, and hand out cash for tricks. Watch the recap, above!
Check Out Tom Rohrer’s Trick Tips Tutorial Series
The Berrics has several full-time slaves responsible for keeping the wheels spinning, and Tom ‘The Roarer’ Rohrer is top slave around here. Somehow, he’s found the time to launch a regular tutorial series (“trick tips,” if you will), and it looks like he’s actually pretty good! Who knew? Actually, Tom has approximately 500 tricks that he has mastered when he isn’t making his eyeballs bleed while staring at Photoshop; the series currently teaches you some staples like kickflip, heelflip, and all the shuvs. You could learn a lot from a Tommy.
