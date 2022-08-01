BATB 12 Champ Meets Jeff Dechesare At ‘Es Game Of Skate 2022’

The Berrics has several full-time slaves responsible for keeping the wheels spinning, and Tom ‘The Roarer’ Rohrer is top slave around here. Somehow, he’s found the time to launch a regular tutorial series (“trick tips,” if you will), and it looks like he’s actually pretty good! Who knew? Actually, Tom has approximately 500 tricks that he has mastered when he isn’t making his eyeballs bleed while staring at Photoshop; the series currently teaches you some staples like kickflip, heelflip, and all the shuvs. You could learn a lot from a Tommy.

1 DAY AGO