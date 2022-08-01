South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant

www.wndu.com
22 WSBT
Man charged in armed robbery, death of Elkhart man
Man charged in armed robbery, death of Elkhart man. A South Bend man faces murder and robbery charges for his alleged role in the death of an Elkhart man in February. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against Cecil Huston, 32, today. Yesterday, U.S. Marshals apprehended Huston...
22 WSBT
Suspect in Taco Bell stabbing in South Bend arrested
South Bend Police have identified the suspect in a stabbing at Taco Bell in downtown South Bend. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 200 block of W. LaSalle Ave. Police found a man matching the suspect’s description on Lincoln Way West not far from...
abc57.com
Man charged in murder of Anthony Long
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man been charged for his role in the robbery and death of 38-year-old Anthony Long in February, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. The prosecutor's office filed charges against 32-year-old Cecil Huston on June 10. On August 2, U.S. Marshals apprehended...
abc57.com
Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
abc57.com
18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
abc57.com
Police investigating stabbing at Taco Bell, employee injured
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at a Taco Bell Tuesday evening. An employee told police that he was stabbed after a confrontation with a man inside the restaurant just before 7 p.m. The suspect, 34-year-old Chavis Box, was located not far from...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen
A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
Police seize 19 guns, drugs from South Bend man’s home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Investigators found drugs and more than a dozen firearms inside a 21-year-old South Bend man’s home, police say. State police and the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) served a search warrant on the morning of July 26 at a home in the 1100 block of Queen Street. The […]
abc57.com
Culver man accused of threatening to stab victim to death
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Culver man was arrested after he allegedly spit on a woman and threatened to kill her, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced. Westin Bush-Berdine, 24, was arrested on the charges of intimidation and domestic battery. On Monday, deputies were notified of a domestic situation involving...
WNDU
19-year-old charged in connection with South Bend armed robberies linked to dating apps
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of armed robberies linked to dating apps on the city’s northeast side. In late June, the South Bend Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County Sheriffs Deputy struck by vehicle during traffic stop in Goshen
An Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputy was struck by a vehicle while working a traffic stop. The collision happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the 19000 block of Kercher Road. Investigators say the deputy was outside of his vehicle when he was struck. The officer’s injuries...
WNDU
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
ELKHART COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a scene that continues to leave many in shock. “It’s something that you never wish for anyone,” a witness told 16 News Now Wednesday night. Four people dead in a fatal car crash including Indiana Representative and South Bend native Jackie...
abc57.com
Heroin, fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine were found in a vehicle he was driving, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a black, 2012 Dodge pickup truck in the area of Pioneer Drive and U.S. 30.
abc57.com
Arrest made in fatal crash on Pike Street in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in Goshen on June 10, the Goshen Police Department announced. On July 22, a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Joshua Martinez of Goshen for two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.
abc57.com
Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
abc57.com
Pickup truck crashes into house on W. Dubail
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A pickup truck crashed into a house in the 1600 block of W. Dubail early Wednesday morning, according to South Bend Police. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. The residents were home at the time but were not injured. The driver of the truck was not...
abc57.com
Moped driver injured in crash at Erwin, Johnson Street
ELKHART, Ind. - The driver of a moped was injured in a crash with a vehicle on Saturday night, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 9:46 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Erwin and Johnson Streets for a vehicle crash with personal injuries. At the scene, officers learned...
Teen driver dead after falling branch causes crash
One teenager is dead after his car was hit by a falling tree branch, causing his car to careen off the road and into a tree. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
95.3 MNC
City and faith leaders call for change after shooting death in South Bend
A press conference and vigil were held on Monday after the officer-involved shooting of Dante Kittrell. Organized by Faith in Indiana, city and faith leaders spoke during the conference. They say they’re working to develop crises responses for these situations. The groups says that an outside prosecutor should take...
95.3 MNC
Three people killed in crash at State Road 19 and State Road 119
Three people were killed in a crash at State Road 19 and State Road 119, north of Nappanee. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Few details have been released but we do know both vehicles involved had heavy front end damage. The driver headed southbound on...
