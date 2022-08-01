ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Man charged in armed robbery, death of Elkhart man

Man charged in armed robbery, death of Elkhart man. A South Bend man faces murder and robbery charges for his alleged role in the death of an Elkhart man in February. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against Cecil Huston, 32, today. Yesterday, U.S. Marshals apprehended Huston...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Suspect in Taco Bell stabbing in South Bend arrested

South Bend Police have identified the suspect in a stabbing at Taco Bell in downtown South Bend. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 200 block of W. LaSalle Ave. Police found a man matching the suspect’s description on Lincoln Way West not far from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man charged in murder of Anthony Long

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man been charged for his role in the robbery and death of 38-year-old Anthony Long in February, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. The prosecutor's office filed charges against 32-year-old Cecil Huston on June 10. On August 2, U.S. Marshals apprehended...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart

ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
abc57.com

18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Police investigating stabbing at Taco Bell, employee injured

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at a Taco Bell Tuesday evening. An employee told police that he was stabbed after a confrontation with a man inside the restaurant just before 7 p.m. The suspect, 34-year-old Chavis Box, was located not far from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen

A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
GOSHEN, IN
FOX59

Police seize 19 guns, drugs from South Bend man’s home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Investigators found drugs and more than a dozen firearms inside a 21-year-old South Bend man’s home, police say. State police and the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) served a search warrant on the morning of July 26 at a home in the 1100 block of Queen Street. The […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Guns#Drug Trafficking#Drug Paraphernalia#Firearms#Indiana State Police
abc57.com

Culver man accused of threatening to stab victim to death

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Culver man was arrested after he allegedly spit on a woman and threatened to kill her, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced. Westin Bush-Berdine, 24, was arrested on the charges of intimidation and domestic battery. On Monday, deputies were notified of a domestic situation involving...
CULVER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abc57.com

Heroin, fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine were found in a vehicle he was driving, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a black, 2012 Dodge pickup truck in the area of Pioneer Drive and U.S. 30.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Arrest made in fatal crash on Pike Street in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in Goshen on June 10, the Goshen Police Department announced. On July 22, a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Joshua Martinez of Goshen for two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Pickup truck crashes into house on W. Dubail

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A pickup truck crashed into a house in the 1600 block of W. Dubail early Wednesday morning, according to South Bend Police. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. The residents were home at the time but were not injured. The driver of the truck was not...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Moped driver injured in crash at Erwin, Johnson Street

ELKHART, Ind. - The driver of a moped was injured in a crash with a vehicle on Saturday night, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 9:46 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Erwin and Johnson Streets for a vehicle crash with personal injuries. At the scene, officers learned...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

City and faith leaders call for change after shooting death in South Bend

A press conference and vigil were held on Monday after the officer-involved shooting of Dante Kittrell. Organized by Faith in Indiana, city and faith leaders spoke during the conference. They say they’re working to develop crises responses for these situations. The groups says that an outside prosecutor should take...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Three people killed in crash at State Road 19 and State Road 119

Three people were killed in a crash at State Road 19 and State Road 119, north of Nappanee. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Few details have been released but we do know both vehicles involved had heavy front end damage. The driver headed southbound on...
NAPPANEE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy