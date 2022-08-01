ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Comments / 0

Related
Spinal Column

Fall sports season starts Monday, August 8 statewide

High school athletes and coaches across the state of Michigan have circled Monday, August 8 on their calendars. As of 12:01 a.m. fall practices will start, from Copper Harbor High School at the tip of the Upper Peninsula to Morenci High School just a few miles from the state line in the Lower Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy