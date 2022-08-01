www.bbc.co.uk
Related
digitalspy.com
Former EastEnders star lands next movie role
Former EastEnders star Jessica Plummer has landed her next role in a British indie film called Tell That to the Winter Sea. The actress, who played Chantelle Atkins on the BBC One soap, will be starring alongside The Look of Love's Tamsin Egerton and Tale of Tales' Bebe Cave in the movie, Variety reports.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders is lining up sad new story for Amy Mitchell
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is lining up a sad storyline for young teenager Amy Mitchell in the coming weeks, as she's faced with a blow to her confidence. In scenes set to air next week, Jack Branning voices his concerns over an outfit Amy has picked out for herself. Kim Fox plays it down and leaves Amy with Denzel – who viewers now know is Kim's boyfriend Howie Danes' son.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks reveals identity of 'The King' in shock twist
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks aired a huge twist in Romeo Nightingale's attempt to find his father James by revealing the identity of the mysterious figure called 'The King'. Tonight's (August 3rd) episode saw Romeo step up his search for his father, pinning all of his hopes on gaining the help...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks reveals sinister new story for Cindy Cunningham
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks is lining up a sinister new story for Cindy Cunningham, as she gets an unwelcome visitor next week. Cindy has been trying to move forward with her life in the wake of her partner Luke Morgan's death, and has struck up a strong bond with Grace Black – who is dealing with grief of her own.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
Rebecca Balding dead at 73: Charmed and Soap star passes after secret battle with cancer
REBECCA Balding, star of Soap and Charmed, has died aged 73. She passed away following a battle with ovarian cancer. The veteran stage and screen actress' husband James L. Conway confirmed to Deadline that Rebecca passed on July 18 in Park City, Utah. On Soap, Rebecca playing the recurring character...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'The Blacklist': Megan Boone Lands Major TV Role After Exiting NBC Drama
Megan Boone scored her first major television role since leaving NBC's The Blacklist. She will star in an episode of Fox's upcoming anthology drama series Accused. The episode will be directed by Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin and written by novelist Maile Meloy. The episode will star three Deaf actors, Stephanie Nogueras,...
Grey's Anatomy Recruits Glee Alum Harry Shum Jr. as New Resident
Click here to read the full article. Grey’s Anatomy has found in Glee vet Harry Shum Jr. its fifth and final new resident. Shum is boarding the ABC drama’s upcoming 19th season as Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a sharp-witted, impatient, and brilliant new surgical resident, TVLine has confirmed. “Blue is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything,” per the official character description provided by ABC. “A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he’s got a lot to prove.” Our sister pub Deadline first reported the news of Shum’s casting. Shum joins fellow...
Sarah Paulson Starring in Horror-Thriller ‘Dust’ for Searchlight Pictures
Sarah Paulson is set to star in Searchlight Pictures’ “Dust,” a horror thriller that was originally intended as a vehicle for Claire Foy. The film, like other recent Searchlight releases such as “Fire Island” and “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S., with additional release plans to be announced. Principal photography will begin next month. Foy had to drop out due to scheduling issues.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks reveals shock gun drama as Grace vows revenge on DeMarcus
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has revealed shock gun drama as Grace Black vows revenge on DeMarcus Westwood. DeMarcus has been framed for the stabbing murder of police officer Saul Reeves because of a viral video showing him handing the copper a knife moments before the incident. Viewers know that Joseph...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Craig Tinker crosses the line in Faye Windass story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Craig Tinker and Faye Windass' relationship may hit a rocky patch in upcoming scenes, as the former's behaviour starts to cross the line. In episodes we'll see soon, Faye will express her frustration to Beth Sutherland and Sally Webster that Craig is researching the...
Ellen Pompeo to Star in and Executive Produce Untitled, True-Life Limited Series at Hulu
Ellen Pompeo is taking on her first acting role outside of “Grey’s Anatomy” in nearly two decades. The actress will be starring in an untitled Hulu project inspired by a true story. The drama, which Pompeo is also executive producing under her Calamity Jane production banner, is...
Popculture
Billie Piper Hospitalized With Concerning Injury
Billie Piper, star of I Hate Suzie, was recently hospitalized for a back injury. The star's injury will reportedly have no impact on the filming of the BAFTA-winning show's second season. Deadline reports the incident took place during a post-filming promotional shoot. Network executives have clarified that, contrary to previous reports, Piper sustained a fall during a Strictly Come Dancing-style scene that happened after filming on season two, after things had wrapped. The season will air later this year on HBO Max.
purewow.com
‘Virgin River’ Star Daniel Gillies (AKA Mark) Was Just Cast in a New Show—& It Sounds Really Good
Good news, Virgin River stans! We’ll be seeing more of 46-year-old actor, Daniel Gillies, who plays Mel’s deceased husband, Mark Monroe, on Netflix’s Virgin River. And while it's likely he'll remain in the cast for season 5 of the Netflix series, we have yet to find out just how they’ll feature Gillies in the upcoming season. As for now, we’ll be seeing some more work from the actor, thanks to Roku.
SFGate
Amanda Seyfried, Murray Bartlett, Brendan Hunt and Lily James Added to Variety Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees Lineup
Variety is pleased to announce that Amanda Seyfried, Murray Bartlett, Brendan Hunt, Lily James, Himesh Patel and Danny Strong have been added to the lineup for its second-ever Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees, featuring five panels airing virtually on Aug. 10 to an audience of voters. To register for the event, head to variety.com/tvfest.
tvinsider.com
‘All Creatures Great and Small’ and ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Set Premieres at PBS
PBS Masterpiece is gearing up for a solid lineup of programming over the next year as premiere dates for Season 3 of All Creatures Great and Small and Seasons 2 and 3 of Miss Scarlet and the Duke are set. Set in the Yorkshire Dales, PBS’s charming fan-favorite All Creatures...
BBC
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announce pregnancy
Chrissy Teigen has announced that she is expecting her third child with her husband, singer John Legend, almost two years after suffering a miscarriage. The US model, aged 36, shared an Instagram post showing herself visibly pregnant, saying she was feeling "hopeful and amazing". "Joy has filled our home and...
spoilertv.com
Beyond Paradise - Death In Paradise spin-off begins filming
Filming has begun on brand-new Death in Paradise spin-off series, Beyond Paradise in South-West England this week. Co-commissioned by the BBC and BritBox International, and reuniting Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in the lead roles, Beyond Paradise is a new, original drama which picks up Humphrey and Martha’s story as they navigate a new life together in the idyll of rural Britain.
Comments / 0