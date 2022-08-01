ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

digitalspy.com

Former EastEnders star lands next movie role

Former EastEnders star Jessica Plummer has landed her next role in a British indie film called Tell That to the Winter Sea. The actress, who played Chantelle Atkins on the BBC One soap, will be starring alongside The Look of Love's Tamsin Egerton and Tale of Tales' Bebe Cave in the movie, Variety reports.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders is lining up sad new story for Amy Mitchell

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is lining up a sad storyline for young teenager Amy Mitchell in the coming weeks, as she's faced with a blow to her confidence. In scenes set to air next week, Jack Branning voices his concerns over an outfit Amy has picked out for herself. Kim Fox plays it down and leaves Amy with Denzel – who viewers now know is Kim's boyfriend Howie Danes' son.
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks reveals identity of 'The King' in shock twist

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks aired a huge twist in Romeo Nightingale's attempt to find his father James by revealing the identity of the mysterious figure called 'The King'. Tonight's (August 3rd) episode saw Romeo step up his search for his father, pinning all of his hopes on gaining the help...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks reveals sinister new story for Cindy Cunningham

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks is lining up a sinister new story for Cindy Cunningham, as she gets an unwelcome visitor next week. Cindy has been trying to move forward with her life in the wake of her partner Luke Morgan's death, and has struck up a strong bond with Grace Black – who is dealing with grief of her own.
Popculture

Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other

Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
Popculture

'The Blacklist': Megan Boone Lands Major TV Role After Exiting NBC Drama

Megan Boone scored her first major television role since leaving NBC's The Blacklist. She will star in an episode of Fox's upcoming anthology drama series Accused. The episode will be directed by Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin and written by novelist Maile Meloy. The episode will star three Deaf actors, Stephanie Nogueras,...
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Recruits Glee Alum Harry Shum Jr. as New Resident

Click here to read the full article. Grey’s Anatomy has found in Glee vet Harry Shum Jr. its fifth and final new resident. Shum is boarding the ABC drama’s upcoming 19th season as Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a sharp-witted, impatient, and brilliant new surgical resident, TVLine has confirmed. “Blue is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything,” per the official character description provided by ABC. “A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he’s got a lot to prove.” Our sister pub Deadline first reported the news of Shum’s casting. Shum joins fellow...
Variety

Sarah Paulson Starring in Horror-Thriller ‘Dust’ for Searchlight Pictures

Sarah Paulson is set to star in Searchlight Pictures’ “Dust,” a horror thriller that was originally intended as a vehicle for Claire Foy. The film, like other recent Searchlight releases such as “Fire Island” and “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S., with additional release plans to be announced. Principal photography will begin next month. Foy had to drop out due to scheduling issues.
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks reveals shock gun drama as Grace vows revenge on DeMarcus

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has revealed shock gun drama as Grace Black vows revenge on DeMarcus Westwood. DeMarcus has been framed for the stabbing murder of police officer Saul Reeves because of a viral video showing him handing the copper a knife moments before the incident. Viewers know that Joseph...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Craig Tinker crosses the line in Faye Windass story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Craig Tinker and Faye Windass' relationship may hit a rocky patch in upcoming scenes, as the former's behaviour starts to cross the line. In episodes we'll see soon, Faye will express her frustration to Beth Sutherland and Sally Webster that Craig is researching the...
Popculture

Billie Piper Hospitalized With Concerning Injury

Billie Piper, star of I Hate Suzie, was recently hospitalized for a back injury. The star's injury will reportedly have no impact on the filming of the BAFTA-winning show's second season. Deadline reports the incident took place during a post-filming promotional shoot. Network executives have clarified that, contrary to previous reports, Piper sustained a fall during a Strictly Come Dancing-style scene that happened after filming on season two, after things had wrapped. The season will air later this year on HBO Max.
purewow.com

‘Virgin River’ Star Daniel Gillies (AKA Mark) Was Just Cast in a New Show—& It Sounds Really Good

Good news, Virgin River stans! We’ll be seeing more of 46-year-old actor, Daniel Gillies, who plays Mel’s deceased husband, Mark Monroe, on Netflix’s Virgin River. And while ﻿it's likely he'll remain in the cast for season 5 of the Netflix series, we have yet to find out just how they’ll feature Gillies in the upcoming season. As for now, we’ll be seeing some more work from the actor, thanks to Roku.
BBC

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announce pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen has announced that she is expecting her third child with her husband, singer John Legend, almost two years after suffering a miscarriage. The US model, aged 36, shared an Instagram post showing herself visibly pregnant, saying she was feeling "hopeful and amazing". "Joy has filled our home and...
spoilertv.com

Beyond Paradise - Death In Paradise spin-off begins filming

Filming has begun on brand-new Death in Paradise spin-off series, Beyond Paradise in South-West England this week. Co-commissioned by the BBC and BritBox International, and reuniting Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in the lead roles, Beyond Paradise is a new, original drama which picks up Humphrey and Martha’s story as they navigate a new life together in the idyll of rural Britain.
