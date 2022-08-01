ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire, IL

Devastating update after mom & her 4 young kids among 7 killed in horror crash ’caused by wrong-way driver, 22′

By Lauren Fruen
 2 days ago
A YOUNG mom and all four of her children were killed in the horror crash which left seven dead, according to neighbors of the family.

Lauren Dobosz, 31, two 13-year-old girls, two boys aged seven and a six and a girl, five, all died in smash in Hampshire, Illinois, in the early hours of Sunday.

Lauren Dobosz died in the crash; her husband Thomas remains in hospital Credit: Facebook
Illinois state police said that Jennifer Fernandes, 22, was traveling eastbound in her Acura TSX in the westbound lanes Credit: ABC7

It is understood four of the youngsters killed were Lauren's children.

Her eldest daughter's friend was also killed in the devastating smash, one friend of the family told local outlets.

Lauren's husband - and father to her four children - Thomas Dobosz remains in hospital with critical injuries.

A wrong way driver is said to have caused the fatal crash which happened on the I-90 in McHenry County at around 2am.

Illinois state police said that Jennifer Fernandes, 22, was traveling eastbound in her Acura TSX in the westbound lanes.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas, 32, was said to have been driving the Chevrolet van that was struck.

Illinois State Police told The Sun that both vehicles "became fully engulfed" in flames.

Neighbor David Moreno told ABC7: "When you find out it is people you've known for many years, it kind of hits a little harder.

"Losing your family in a split-second like that is not going to be easy for anybody."

He added: "My understanding is one of the eldest daughters had a friend with them.

"I know it's going to be devastating for the community just to know that it was somebody that people have known."

The fatal crash also caused another collision when a semi-truck stopped to let a medical helicopter land and a second semi rear-ended it, officials told ABC7.

One person had minor injuries as a result of the second crash.

It is understood four of the youngsters killed were Lauren's children Credit: Facebook
Illinois State Police told The Sun that both vehicles 'became fully engulfed' in flames Credit: ABC7

Comments / 38

Willy
2d ago

I for the life of me can't understand how someone can drive the wrong way I know that area well the only explanation the driver had to be impaired because they're no on or off ramps it's straight and you can see the other traffic.

Reply
22
Colleen Hallberg-Berg
2d ago

that poor husband. his whole family is gone

Reply(2)
37
JL
1d ago

I know this sounds horrible... but I hope the husband doesn't pull through so they can all be together, again. 🥺

Reply
4
 

