Burlington, MA

Burlington, MA
Burlington, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
MassLive.com

Massachusetts school district pushes back start date due to supply-chain issues

A Massachusetts Public School district is extending its students’ summer vacation after supply-chain issues disrupted summer school maintenance projects. The Gardner Public School District sent a letter to the families of its students on Monday, stating that Gardner Middle School, Gardner High School and Gardner Academy will delay their opening dates for the 2022-2023 school year by one week. The opening date for Gardner Elementary School will be delayed by two weeks, the district added.
GARDNER, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Seaver Properties Completes 21 Unit Townhouse Community in Lexington

Lexington, MA– Seaver Properties, the development arm of Woburn-based Seaver Construction, announced that construction is complete and the final certificate of occupancy has been issued for Lexington Meadows, a 21-unit luxury townhouse community. Located on the newly created Lily Pond Lane, ‘Lex Meadows’ is just five minutes from Lexington...
LEXINGTON, MA
WCVB

Filthy, emaciated Chihuahua found huddling along Malden bike path

MALDEN, Mass. — The Animal Rescue League of Boston and Malden police are investigating after a tiny, emaciated dog was found along a bike trail. On July 25, a good Samaritan found a Chihuahua huddling in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail in the area of Dell and Branch streets in Malden.
MALDEN, MA
universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Secret Phrase that Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond

It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry; getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes jumping on the website of the resort or hotel you're staying may have some fun info on the site, and sometimes it's random articles like this where we share the secret word, or in this case, phrase.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts business behind fashion-forward clothing for the job site

AMESBURY, Mass. — Ted De Innocentis, co-founder of 1620 Workwear in Amesbury, Massachusetts, knows a thing or two about the textile and apparel business. Before De Innocentis and his buddy, co-founder Josh Walker, founded 1620 Workwear, De Innocentis spent five years in China manufacturing high-end activewear and apparel. "It...
AMESBURY, MA
NECN

This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
BOSTON, MA
Eater

Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore

Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
SALEM, MA

