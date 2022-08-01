ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenova, WV

Robbery suspect identified after leaving wallet at crime scene

By Amanda Barber
WVNT-TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Man who shot at law enforcement during traffic stop sentenced

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man with an extensive criminal history who shot at a police officer following a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday morning in a Kanawha County courtroom. Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, will spend three to 15 years for the charge of attempted murder and...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Suspect sought in Mingo County catalytic converter theft

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a person and a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Kermit. Deputies say the catalytic converters […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
City
Kenova, WV
Portsmouth Times

Swords arrested on drug charges

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Portsmouth, Ohio resident has been arrested on drug charges resulting from an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:42 a.m. on August 3, 2022, Task Force Officers assisted by Portsmouth Police...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Lootpress

Man arrested on warrants for Hit and Run, other charges

KISTLER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday in the Kistler area for a number of active warrants. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that Kenneth Farley was arrested Friday, 7/29/22 for several warrants, including a charge for a Hit and Run which resulted in injury.
KISTLER, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Property Crime#Crime Scene#Dock#Wvsp#Destruction Of Property
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Crews on scene of shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting late Monday night on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Other details are unavailable, but we’re working...
CHARLESTON, WV
salyersvilleindependent.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Johnson

EAST POINT – A former Magoffin County man died as a result of a single vehicle motorcycle accident in Johnson County over the weekend. Kentucky State Police Post 9 responded to the wreck, called in just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the intersection of US 23 and Skate Road in the East Point area of Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Two taken to hospital after crash in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Green Valley Road in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say this came in just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Huntington Police Department to host National Night Out

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - National Night Out is celebrated annually to promote connections between law enforcement and the communities they serve. This year, the Huntington Police Department is in on the fun. HPD Chief of Police Karl Colder stopped by First Look at Four to explain.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man sentenced to over 8 years for possessing 913 grams of ‘meth’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. According to court records, Jonathan Gregory Bush, 39, belonged to a multi-state methamphetamine distribution organization that operated in the Charleston area. Bush admitted he received large amounts of methamphetamine in Decatur, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
meigsindypress.com

Meigs Deputies to Participate in High Visibility Enforcement Campaign this Weekend

POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Deputies will be participating in an enforcement campaign focusing on traffic safety. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, his office will be conducting a High Visibility Enforcement campaign this upcoming weekend. This campaign is part of the Summer Holiday Enforcement Program Grant through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. High Visibility Enforcement is a universal traffic safety approach designed to create deterrence and change unlawful traffic behaviors. The goal is to reduce fatal crashes in Meigs County.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
UPI News

West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later. Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy