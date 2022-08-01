Robbery suspect identified after leaving wallet at crime scene

www.wvnstv.com
WSAZ
Man who shot at law enforcement during traffic stop sentenced
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man with an extensive criminal history who shot at a police officer following a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday morning in a Kanawha County courtroom. Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, will spend three to 15 years for the charge of attempted murder and...
Man sentenced for attempted murder, firing at Charleston officer
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man convicted of attempted murder and firing at an officer in 2021 was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court this morning, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Joseph Larch was sentenced to three to 15 years on a charge of attempted murder and 10 […]
Suspect sought in Mingo County catalytic converter theft
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a person and a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Kermit. Deputies say the catalytic converters […]
Cabell County Sheriff asks for help identifying porch pirate caught on camera
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect video surveillance shows taking a package off a porch in the Huntington area. According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged larceny happened around 2 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 in the 4500 block of Green Valley Road in […]
UPDATE: Woman arrested in crash involving Kanawha County deputy cruiser
UPDATE: (2:45 p.m Aug. 3, 2022): A woman is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash in South Charleston this morning involving a four-door sedan and a Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputy Ford Explorer cruiser. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Rebecca Copley, 38, of Charleston faces charges of “driving revoked, no insurance and failure to […]
Portsmouth Times
Swords arrested on drug charges
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Portsmouth, Ohio resident has been arrested on drug charges resulting from an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:42 a.m. on August 3, 2022, Task Force Officers assisted by Portsmouth Police...
Man arrested on warrants for Hit and Run, other charges
KISTLER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday in the Kistler area for a number of active warrants. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that Kenneth Farley was arrested Friday, 7/29/22 for several warrants, including a charge for a Hit and Run which resulted in injury.
WSAZ
Police: Man breaks into shop twice, steals tens of thousands in cash
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after troopers say a man called 911 saying someone rammed the gate to his shop in the 2500 block of Rt. 52 near Kenova. This happened Sunday around 10:15 a.m. Troopers found a rail buggy, that was inside the shop,...
wchstv.com
Police: Charleston man fatally shot by friend who thought gun was empty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:45 a.m., 8/2/22. A man was killed late Monday night in Charleston after accidentally being shot in the head by a friend, investigators said. Dominique Poindexter, 22, of Charleston was killed when his friend fired what was thought to be an unloaded gun in...
Person flown to hospital after ATV and truck crash in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A person was flown to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries after an ATV and a truck crashed on Sand Gap Road in Lincoln County. According to West Hamlin Fire & Rescue, this happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They say the helicopter landed at the Guyan Valley Middle […]
Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Drug Ring
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man was sentenced to four years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs in the Huntington area.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
WSAZ
Crews on scene of shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting late Monday night on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Other details are unavailable, but we’re working...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Johnson
EAST POINT – A former Magoffin County man died as a result of a single vehicle motorcycle accident in Johnson County over the weekend. Kentucky State Police Post 9 responded to the wreck, called in just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the intersection of US 23 and Skate Road in the East Point area of Johnson County.
Two taken to hospital after crash in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Green Valley Road in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say this came in just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
WSAZ
Huntington Police Department to host National Night Out
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - National Night Out is celebrated annually to promote connections between law enforcement and the communities they serve. This year, the Huntington Police Department is in on the fun. HPD Chief of Police Karl Colder stopped by First Look at Four to explain.
West Virginia man sentenced to over 8 years for possessing 913 grams of ‘meth’
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. According to court records, Jonathan Gregory Bush, 39, belonged to a multi-state methamphetamine distribution organization that operated in the Charleston area. Bush admitted he received large amounts of methamphetamine in Decatur, […]
meigsindypress.com
Meigs Deputies to Participate in High Visibility Enforcement Campaign this Weekend
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Deputies will be participating in an enforcement campaign focusing on traffic safety. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, his office will be conducting a High Visibility Enforcement campaign this upcoming weekend. This campaign is part of the Summer Holiday Enforcement Program Grant through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. High Visibility Enforcement is a universal traffic safety approach designed to create deterrence and change unlawful traffic behaviors. The goal is to reduce fatal crashes in Meigs County.
West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later. Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
Former Holz Elementary teacher sentenced to 10 years for abuse of special needs student
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A former teacher accused of abusing special needs students at Holz Elementary has been sentenced to 10 years in jail. The list of Nancy Boggs’ crimes is long and shocking. “I will never unsee it, and my trust in people is gone,” said Beth Bowden, a victim’s parent. “Our children our the most […]
