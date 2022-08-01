ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline approaching for small businesses interested in joining Chamber Blue

By Tiffany Littler
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thanks to Chamber Blue with Blue Cross Blue Shield , Kansas small businesses can group together to get healthcare. Curtis Sneden, Greater Topeka Partnership president, stopped by 27 News Monday morning to give us the details.

Thursday, August 18th is the last day for businesses to complete a Blue Cross Blue Shield survey. If they don’t complete the survey, they won’t be able to enroll in Chamber Blue.

This statewide program now allows small businesses to collectively purchase health care and get lower rates. To be part of the program, businesses must be members of their local chambers.

For more information, click here .

